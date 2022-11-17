Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after-race concerts begin with Usher and Dave in blistering form

The Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix after race concert series began with the excitement of the present and blast from the past.

US RnB star Usher and UK rapper Dave teamed up for separate sets at Etihad Park showcasing their claim as leaders of respective genres.

Fresh from his residency in Las Vegas, headliner Usher brought some of the razzle dazzle of the party city to Abu Dhabi.

Slick and synchronised, he delivered an up-tempo greatest hits set that reminded us why he was viewed as the pop music’s biggest pop-stars nearly 20 years ago.

Caught Up and Lil Freak went down a treat, while old-school fans were rewarded with the sultry 1997 jam Nice and Slow.

Backed by a panoply of dancers, Usher kept the dedicated at their feet throughout what was a supremely polished set.

Dave is a grime star on the rise

Large occasions such as the Abu Dhabi F1 has become increasingly the norm for Dave

Dave has been a festival favourite this year with headlining slots in Europe, including has been a festival favourite this year with headlining slots as part of the UK's Leeds Festival and Rolling Loud in Canada.

That experience resulted in slick and fast moving sets relying heavily on tracks from this year's new album We're All in This Together and 2019's breakout album Psychodrama.

Standout efforts include We’re Alone, whose ethereal nature was undercut by hard hitting lyrics on mental health and insecurity.

Professor X delivers with its bouncy beats, while Dave is all lyrical finesse in Wanna Know.

As an entry point into the region, he does enough to warrant a return with a show of his own.

The Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix after race concerts continue with Swedish House Mafia performing on Friday, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Def Leppard on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

