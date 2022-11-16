Beyonce leads Grammy nominees with nine, ahead of Kendrick Lamar and Adele

Pop superstar Beyonce led the field of musicians nominated for Grammy awards on Tuesday, setting up a showdown with Adele, Harry Styles and others for the top prize of Album of the Year.

Beyonce landed nine nominations for the highest honours in music. That brought her career total to 88, tying her with husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist in Grammy history.

Her dance-heavy album Renaissance will compete for Album of the Year with Adele's 30, Harry's House from Harry Styles, Special from Lizzo, and entries from ABBA, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile and Coldplay.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar, also in the running for Album of the Year for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, received eight nominations overall, followed by British singer Adele and singer-songwriter Carlile with seven each.

Kendrick Lamar is in the running for Album of the Year. AFP

The nominations again put Beyonce in competition with Adele, who won Album of the Year in 2017. Adele said at the time she thought that award should have gone to Beyonce's Lemonade. Beyonce has never won the album award, even though she boasts the most Grammy wins of any female artist with 28.

Classical conductor Georg Solti, who has 31 Grammy trophies, holds the record for most wins overall.

At the awards ceremony in February, Beyonce's single Break My Soul will compete for Record and Song of the Year against Adele's Easy on Me.

Taylor Swift's 10-minute version of her 2012 song All Too Well also landed a nod for Best Song. Swift's latest album, Midnights, was released after this year's eligibility window, which ran from October 2021 through September 2022.

In the Best New Artist category, contenders include Italian rock band Maneskin, Brazilian singer Anitta and American singer-songwriter Molly Tuttle.

The Grammys will be handed out at a ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on February 5. Winners will be chosen by the nearly 13,000 musicians, producers and songwriters who belong to the Recording Academy.

The awards will be broadcast live on US broadcast network CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Expand Autoplay Olivia Rodrigo accepts the Grammy award for Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sour' during the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show in Las Vegas, Nevada. Reuters

Here's a list of key nominees for the the Grammy Awards 2023

Record of the Year

Don’t Shut Me Down, ABBA

Easy on Me, Adele

Break My Soul, Beyonce

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J Blige

You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius

Woman, Doja Cat

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time, Lizzo

As It Was, Harry Styles

Song of the Year

Abcdefu, Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)

About Damn Time, Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

As It Was, Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

Bad Habit, Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Foushee, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

Break My Soul, Beyonce, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyonce)

Easy on Me, Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

God Did, Tarik Azzouz, E Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

The Heart Part 5, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

Album of the Year

Voyage, ABBA

30, Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Renaissance, Beyonce

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J Blige

In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Special, Lizzo

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

Easy on Me, Adele

Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny

Woman, Doja Cat

Bad Habit, Steve Lacy

About Damn Time, Lizzo

As It Was, Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo or Group Performance

Don’t Shut Me Down, ABBA

Bam Bam, Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran

My Universe, Coldplay and BTS

I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone and Doja Cat

Unholy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher, Michael Buble

When Christmas Comes Around…, Kelly Clarkson

I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones

Evergreen, Pentatonix

Thank You, Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage, ABBA

30, Adele

Music of the Spheres, Coldplay

Special, Lizzo

Harry’s House, Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electric Recording

Break My Soul, Beyonce

Rosewood, Bonobo

Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo and Miguel

I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

Intimidated, Kaytranada featuring HER

On My Knees, Rufus du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance, Beyonce

Fragments, Bonobo

Diplo, Diplo

The Last Goodbye, Odesza

Surrender, Rufus du Sol

Best Rap Album

God Did, DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You, Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T

Best Rap Performance

God Did, DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy Vegas, Doja Cat

Pushin P, Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug

F.N.F. (Let’s Go), Hitkidd and Glorilla

The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Song

Churchill Downs, Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Roget Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow and Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)

God Did, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

The Heart Part 5, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Pushin P, Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass and Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug)

Wait for U, Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future featuring Drake and Tems)

Best Latin Pop Album

Aguilera, Christina Aguilera

Pasieros, Ruben Blades and Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera, Camilo

Viajante, Fonseca

Dharma+, Sebastian Yatra

Best Musica Urbana Album

Trap Cake, Vol. 2, Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny

Legendaddy, Daddy Yankee

La 167, Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape, Maluma

Best Alternative Music Album

We, Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief

Fossora, Bjork

Wet Leg, Wet Leg

Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best R&B Performance

Virgo’s Groove, Beyonce

Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan

Over, Lucky Daye

Here With Me, Mary J Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long

Best R&B Song

Cuff It, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyonce)

Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J Blige)

Hrs & Hrs, Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston and Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)

Hurt Me So Good, Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan and Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)

Please Don’t Walk Away, PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)

Best R&B Album

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J Blige

Breezy (Deluxe), Chris Brown

Black Radio III, Robert Glasper

Candydrip, Lucky Daye

Watch the Sun, PJ Morton

Best Country Solo Performance

Heartfirst, Kelsea Ballerini

Something in the Orange, Zach Bryan

In His Arms, Miranda Lambert

Circles Around This Town, Maren Morris

Live Forever, Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo or Group Performance

Wishful Drinking, Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt

Midnight Rider’s Prayer, Brothers Osborne

Outrunnin’ Your Memory, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert

Does He Love You — Revisited, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton

Never Wanted to Be That Girl, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

Going Where the Lonely Go, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

Circles Around This Town, Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris and Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)

Doin’ This, Luke Combs, Drew Parker and Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault), Lori McKenna and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

If I Was a Cowboy, Jesse Frasure and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die, Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)

‘Til You Can’t, Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)

Best Country Album

Growin’ Up, Luke Combs

Palomino, Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde

Humble Quest, Maren Morris

A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson

Best Rock Performance

So Happy It Hurts, Bryan Adams

Old Man, Beck

Wild Child, The Black Keys

Broken Horses, Brandi Carlie

Crawl!, Idles

Patent Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne featureing Jeff Beck

Holiday, Turnstile

Best Rock Song

Black Summer, Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

Blackout, Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory and Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)

Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Harmonia’s Dream, Robbie Bennett and Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War on Drugs)

Patient Number 9, John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo and Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)

Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys

The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & the Imposters

Crawler, Idles

Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer on the Sofa, Spoon

Best Comedy Album

The Closer, Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster, Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent, Randy Rainbow

Sorry, Louis CK

We All Scream, Patton Oswalt

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Elvis, Various Artists

Encanto, Various Artists

Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2), Various Artists

Top Gun: Maverick, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe

West Side Story, Various Artists