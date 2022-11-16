Beyonce leads Grammy nominees with nine, ahead of Kendrick Lamar and Adele

Pop superstar Beyonce led the field of musicians nominated for Grammy awards on Tuesday, setting up a showdown with Adele, Harry Styles and others for the top prize of Album of the Year.
Beyonce landed nine nominations for the highest honours in music. That brought her career total to 88, tying her with husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist in Grammy history.
Her dance-heavy album Renaissance will compete for Album of the Year with Adele's 30, Harry's House from Harry Styles, Special from Lizzo, and entries from ABBA, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile and Coldplay.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar, also in the running for Album of the Year for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, received eight nominations overall, followed by British singer Adele and singer-songwriter Carlile with seven each.
The nominations again put Beyonce in competition with Adele, who won Album of the Year in 2017. Adele said at the time she thought that award should have gone to Beyonce's Lemonade. Beyonce has never won the album award, even though she boasts the most Grammy wins of any female artist with 28.
Classical conductor Georg Solti, who has 31 Grammy trophies, holds the record for most wins overall.
At the awards ceremony in February, Beyonce's single Break My Soul will compete for Record and Song of the Year against Adele's Easy on Me.
Taylor Swift's 10-minute version of her 2012 song All Too Well also landed a nod for Best Song. Swift's latest album, Midnights, was released after this year's eligibility window, which ran from October 2021 through September 2022.
In the Best New Artist category, contenders include Italian rock band Maneskin, Brazilian singer Anitta and American singer-songwriter Molly Tuttle.
The Grammys will be handed out at a ceremony in downtown Los Angeles on February 5. Winners will be chosen by the nearly 13,000 musicians, producers and songwriters who belong to the Recording Academy.
The awards will be broadcast live on US broadcast network CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
Scroll through the gallery below to see Grammy winners from 2022
Here's a list of key nominees for the the Grammy Awards 2023
Record of the Year
Don’t Shut Me Down, ABBA
Easy on Me, Adele
Break My Soul, Beyonce
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J Blige
You and Me on the Rock, Brandi Carlile featuring Lucius
Woman, Doja Cat
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
About Damn Time, Lizzo
As It Was, Harry Styles
Song of the Year
Abcdefu, Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)
About Damn Time, Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film), Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
As It Was, Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
Bad Habit, Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Foushee, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
Break My Soul, Beyonce, S. Carter, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyonce)
Easy on Me, Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
God Did, Tarik Azzouz, E Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)
The Heart Part 5, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
Just Like That, Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
Album of the Year
Voyage, ABBA
30, Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Renaissance, Beyonce
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J Blige
In These Silent Days, Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Special, Lizzo
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
Domi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Maneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Pop Solo Performance
Easy on Me, Adele
Moscow Mule, Bad Bunny
Woman, Doja Cat
Bad Habit, Steve Lacy
About Damn Time, Lizzo
As It Was, Harry Styles
Best Pop Duo or Group Performance
Don’t Shut Me Down, ABBA
Bam Bam, Camila Cabello featuring Ed Sheeran
My Universe, Coldplay and BTS
I Like You (A Happier Song), Post Malone and Doja Cat
Unholy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Higher, Michael Buble
When Christmas Comes Around…, Kelly Clarkson
I Dream of Christmas (Extended), Norah Jones
Evergreen, Pentatonix
Thank You, Diana Ross
Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage, ABBA
30, Adele
Music of the Spheres, Coldplay
Special, Lizzo
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electric Recording
Break My Soul, Beyonce
Rosewood, Bonobo
Don’t Forget My Love, Diplo and Miguel
I’m Good (Blue), David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
Intimidated, Kaytranada featuring HER
On My Knees, Rufus du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Renaissance, Beyonce
Fragments, Bonobo
Diplo, Diplo
The Last Goodbye, Odesza
Surrender, Rufus du Sol
Best Rap Album
God Did, DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You, Future
Come Home the Kids Miss You, Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
It’s Almost Dry, Pusha T
Best Rap Performance
God Did, DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy Vegas, Doja Cat
Pushin P, Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug
F.N.F. (Let’s Go), Hitkidd and Glorilla
The Heart Part 5, Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Song
Churchill Downs, Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Roget Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow and Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)
God Did, Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)
The Heart Part 5, Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
Pushin P, Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass and Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna and Future featuring Young Thug)
Wait for U, Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future featuring Drake and Tems)
Best Latin Pop Album
Aguilera, Christina Aguilera
Pasieros, Ruben Blades and Boca Livre
De Adentro Pa Afuera, Camilo
Viajante, Fonseca
Dharma+, Sebastian Yatra
Best Musica Urbana Album
Trap Cake, Vol. 2, Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Legendaddy, Daddy Yankee
La 167, Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape, Maluma
Best Alternative Music Album
We, Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, Big Thief
Fossora, Bjork
Wet Leg, Wet Leg
Cool It Down, Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best R&B Performance
Virgo’s Groove, Beyonce
Hurt Me So Good, Jazmine Sullivan
Over, Lucky Daye
Here With Me, Mary J Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
Hrs & Hrs, Muni Long
Best R&B Song
Cuff It, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyonce)
Good Morning Gorgeous, Mary J Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J Blige)
Hrs & Hrs, Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis “Kuk” Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston and Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)
Hurt Me So Good, Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan and Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
Please Don’t Walk Away, PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
Best R&B Album
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Mary J Blige
Breezy (Deluxe), Chris Brown
Black Radio III, Robert Glasper
Candydrip, Lucky Daye
Watch the Sun, PJ Morton
Best Country Solo Performance
Heartfirst, Kelsea Ballerini
Something in the Orange, Zach Bryan
In His Arms, Miranda Lambert
Circles Around This Town, Maren Morris
Live Forever, Willie Nelson
Best Country Duo or Group Performance
Wishful Drinking, Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt
Midnight Rider’s Prayer, Brothers Osborne
Outrunnin’ Your Memory, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert
Does He Love You — Revisited, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton
Never Wanted to Be That Girl, Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde
Going Where the Lonely Go, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss
Best Country Song
Circles Around This Town, Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris and Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)
Doin’ This, Luke Combs, Drew Parker and Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)
I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault), Lori McKenna and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
If I Was a Cowboy, Jesse Frasure and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die, Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)
‘Til You Can’t, Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)
Best Country Album
Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
Palomino, Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest, Maren Morris
A Beautiful Time, Willie Nelson
Best Rock Performance
So Happy It Hurts, Bryan Adams
Old Man, Beck
Wild Child, The Black Keys
Broken Horses, Brandi Carlie
Crawl!, Idles
Patent Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne featureing Jeff Beck
Holiday, Turnstile
Best Rock Song
Black Summer, Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
Blackout, Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory and Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
Broken Horses, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Harmonia’s Dream, Robbie Bennett and Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War on Drugs)
Patient Number 9, John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo and Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)
Best Rock Album
Dropout Boogie, The Black Keys
The Boy Named If, Elvis Costello & the Imposters
Crawler, Idles
Mainstream Sellout, Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9, Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer on the Sofa, Spoon
Best Comedy Album
The Closer, Dave Chappelle
Comedy Monster, Jim Gaffigan
A Little Brains, A Little Talent, Randy Rainbow
Sorry, Louis CK
We All Scream, Patton Oswalt
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Elvis, Various Artists
Encanto, Various Artists
Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2), Various Artists
Top Gun: Maverick, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe
West Side Story, Various Artists