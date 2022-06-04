Mahmoud Abdel Aziz: Google Doodle celebrates Egyptian star

Today's Google Doodle features an illustration of Mahmoud Abdel Aziz, the celebrated Egyptian TV actor on what would have been his 76th birthday.

The actor, known as the "Arab Al Pacino", died on November 12, 2016, aged 70.

Clicking the illustration, which features Abdel Aziz on a billboard above a busy Egyptian street, takes you to the actor's Google search page.

The June 4 Google Doodle celebrates actor Mahmoud Abdel Aziz on what would have been his 76th birthday. Photo: Google

"Lights, camera…action! Today’s Doodle celebrates what would have been the 76th birthday of Mahmoud Abdel Aziz, an acclaimed Egyptian actor who mastered vastly different roles — spanning romance, drama, action and comedy," Google writes of the actor.

The Doodle's reach spans the Mena region, appearing on the Google homepage in Egypt and the UAE, as well as Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman.

The life and career of Mahmoud Abdel Aziz

Known for his versatile style, Abdel Aziz stared in more than 100 films during a glittering career.

While studying agricultural science at Alexandria University, he enjoyed his first taste of acting at the student theatre.

READ MORE The timeless appeal of classic Arabic dramas

He starred in his first movie in 1974, Al Hafeed (Grandson), a role that earned him critical acclaim as the film went on to become an Egyptian cinema classic.

From romantic comedies to drama, he was renowned for his versatility.

The characters he portrayed often reflected realities, social commentary and criticism of the Arab world, such as his famous role in 1991's Al Kit-Kat as an eccentric blind religious cleric who dreams of riding a motorcycle.

Abdel Aziz was celebrated for his portrayal of an Egyptian spy planted in Israel in the 1988 TV series Raafat Al Hagan. It was inspired by the true story of the Rafaat Al Gammal.

Following his death, he was survived by his wife, TV host Boussy Chalabi, and two children, Mohammad, a producer, and Karim, an actor.