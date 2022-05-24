'Thor: Love & Thunder' trailer takeaways: even 'space Vikings' have complicated love lives

The first trailer for Thor: Love & Thunder has arrived, with Chris Hemsworth returning as the titular Norse god in his ninth feature for Marvel.

Written and directed by Taika Waititi, the film looks set to bring the combination of drama, comedy, familiar faces, nostalgia and heart-warming moments the superhero franchise has become known for. It is a direct sequel to 2017's Thor: Ragnarok.

We see Natalie Portman resume her role as Jane Foster, and there is a new character in the shape of Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale.

Here are five key takeaways from the two-minute trailer:

1. Chris Hemsworth is back to his Thor best

Chris Hemsworth as Dad bod Thor, or 'bro Thor', as seen in 'Avengers: End Game'. Photo: Marvel

Thor is known for being a particularly athletic Marvel character, who lost his way — physically — in Avengers: Endgame. However, he's back in shape in Thor: Love & Thunder or, as Korg (Waititi) says, he has gone from “dad bod to God bod”.

We see Thor hit the gym, through a fitness montage, taking on battle ropes made of giant chains, doing jumping jacks and going strongman by dragging a spaceship.

2. Gorr has a distinctly Voldemort feel

Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. Photo: Marvel

After playing Batman from 2005 until 2012, Bale has firmly left the DC universe behind and found himself Marvel-side.

The transformative actor is playing Gorr the God Butcher, a disillusioned alien who is on a mission to wipe the universe of Marvel gods. While Bale's villain will inevitably carve out his own space in Marvel baddy lore, based on his trailer appearance, he's being compared to Harry Potter's Lord Voldemort.

The comparisons are easy to make, with two pale, hooded, serpent-like villains.

gorr the god butcher looks like if eminem was voldemort pic.twitter.com/9wAOmwVsjG — Lady Mommytrescu (@sarazarann) May 24, 2022

3. There will be romcom-style laughs

If the trailer is anything to go by, Thor: Love & Thunder will be packed with laughs.

Thor's famed hammer Mjolnir goes to Portman's Jane, not him, making her Mighty Thor and throwing a spanner into the works.

Thor Love and Thunder feels like it’s going to be the MCU’s first Rom-Com and I CAN’T FREAKING WAIT pic.twitter.com/NBGsHOofmV — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) May 24, 2022

“What's it been, like three, four years?” an aloof Jane asks Thor, to which he replies, “Eight years, seven months and six days, give or take.” It's refreshing to see a male character on the romantic back-foot in a Hollywood blockbuster.

The pair have a loaded romantic history, which is all brought rushing back, and is drama they have to navigate while saving the universe.

4. Natalie Portman has bulked up for the role

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. Photo: Marvel

Proving that superhero strength is by no means male, Portman appears to be her strongest self in the trailer, with super-defined arm muscles.

5. There's a Russell Crowe cameo

Russell Crowe as Zeus in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'. Photo: Marvel

Australian actor Russell Crowe is set to have a cameo role as Greek god Zeus. Zeus and Thor have a wardrobe mishap, as the former accidentally strips Thor down, one of the many lighthearted moments in the trailer.

There is no sign of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in the trailer, but that hasn't stopped fans holding out for a cameo.

There have also been questions about other gods who will convene to beat Gorr. We see a fallen Falligar, an ally of Thor's, in the trailer, but no other gods are named.

As for other star names in the film, Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper are also in the cast.

'Thor: Love and Thunder' will be released globally on July 8