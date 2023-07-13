Tom Cruise surprises Mission Impossible fans at Washington cinema

Moviegoers in Washington and other cinemas across the US were in for a surprise during screenings of Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One by being given a personal introduction by Tom Cruise.

The Hollywood actor stopped by a matinee viewing at an AMC cinema in Georgetown in what was a special screening of the latest instalment of the Mission Impossible franchise. Joining him in video footage from a local media outlet was the film's director, Christopher McQuarrie.

“We're excited to show it to you. We're very excited,” Cruise told the crowd.

“We worked a lot of time and [are] very excited to have this opportunity and have this time to show you this on the big screen. This is why we do it. This moment right here, so y'all enjoy.”

McQuarrie also told fans that the film was made with them in mind.

“This movie represents the work of thousands of people over the last three years in what was a pretty challenging time,” he said.

“And we're just so grateful to have you all here. You're in every meeting. You're in the editing room with us, you're on set with us during every single shot.

“Whenever we're talking about it, every word that's written on the page we're thinking about you.”

A video released by Paramount Pictures showed Cruise also surprising audiences in Toronto, Atlanta and Miami.

Watch Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie surprise audiences at Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto, AMC Georgetown in Washington, D.C., Regal Atlantic Station in Atlanta, and AMC Sunset Plaza 24 in Miami to celebrate the opening of #MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One! pic.twitter.com/JGoUSAEmq6 — Paramount Canada (@ParamountCanada) July 12, 2023

“We think about you all while we're making this movie and it's really beautiful. So thank you all very much” he told moviegoers at another cinema.

Cruise attended the UAE premiere of the latest Mission Impossible instalment at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental last month.

Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One made its US premiere on July 10.

Co-starring in the film are Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby and Hayley Atwell.