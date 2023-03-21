Paul Grant, Harry Potter and Star Wars actor, dies aged 56

Actor Paul Grant, known mostly for his work on the Star Wars and Harry Potter franchises, has died. He was 56.

The actor was found collapsed outside King's Cross station in London last Thursday afternoon. He was officially declared dead on Monday, but had been brain dead following his collapse.

The cause of Grant’s collapse has not been disclosed.

Grant’s daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, confirmed his death to Sky News. “I’m heartbroken," she said. "No girl deserves their dad to be taken away … He was so well known and loved for his work. He’s gone too soon.”

A London Ambulance Service representative said: “We were called at 2.08pm on Thursday, March 16 to reports of an incident at St Pancras Station, Euston Road. We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a response car. We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital as a priority."

Harry Potter actor Paul Grant dies age 56, he played a fantastic Goblin role 🧌 pic.twitter.com/uIeyde9wX3 — Daily Harry Potter (@TheDailyHPotter) March 20, 2023

Grant, who was 132cm in height, or 4 feet 4 inches, played several characters in a number of fantasy and science fiction films. His most well-known roles include as an Ewok in Return of the Jedi and a goblin in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. He was also in two cult classic films, 1988's Willow, starring Val Kilmer and directed by Ron Howard, and 1986's Labyrinth, with Jennifer Connelly and David Bowie. He was also in the 1985 film Legend, starring Tom Cruise.

Grant is survived by his two daughters and son, his stepchildren, grandchildren and his girlfriend Maria Dwyer, who has said: “Paul was the love of my life. The funniest man I know. He made my life complete. Life is never going to be the same without him.”

Grant’s stepdaughter Stacey has set up a GoFundMe page for the actor.

“I’m starting this page as Paul sadly passed away yesterday and I would like to give him the best send-off,” she wrote. “He was King of the dwarfs. He’s going to missed. If anyone could help would be much appreciated. Let’s give him the best send off please.”