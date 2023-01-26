First trailer released for new Netflix Arabic Original series The Exchange

Netflix has released the first trailer for The Exchange, it's new Arabic Original series out on February 8.

The show takes its cues from the true story of two women who proved themselves in the cut-throat business of the stock market in 1980s Kuwait.

The Exchange follows Farida (Rawan Mahdi), who is recently divorced and seeking to provide for her daughter, and Munira (Mona Hussain), Farida's cousin, a clerk for the Bank of Tomorrow’s Trading Division. It tells the story of how the two became the first women in the Kuwaiti Stock Exchange, facing several challenges as they broke the glass ceiling of the male-dominated financial market.

The six-episode series also stars Kuwaiti actors Hussain Almahdi, Mohammed Al Mansour and Faisal Alamiri. It was written by Nadia Ahmad, Anne Sobel and Adam Sobel, and directed by Jasem AlMuhanna and Karim El Shenawy.

The Exchange, written by Nadia Ahmad, Anne Sobel and Adam Sobel, and directed by Jasem AlMuhanna and Karim El Shenawy, is Netflix’s second Kuwaiti series. In September 2022, it released The Cage, a dramedy following the highs and lows of marital life.

Several of the talents behind The Exchange also worked on The Cage, including Mahdi and Almahdi. Both shows were directed by AlMuhanna, and produced by Abdullah Boushahri.

“Having grown up in Kuwait and being surrounded by independent women my whole life, this production is one that is close to my heart,” Boushahri said.

A scene from The Exchange, Netflix's second Kuwaiti series after The Cage. Photo: Netflix

“Rawan and Mona perfectly depict the struggles women experienced back in the '80s and I can’t wait for the world to see their characters' story unfold. Besides the plot, I am excited for the audience to see how we brought this era to life, that brings together local and international expertise in a high-production masterpiece, shot and produced entirely in Kuwait.”

Netflix has been behind a number of Arabic Original series, starting with 2019's Jinn, which was directed by Mir-Jean Bou Chaaya and Amin Matalqa, and AlRawabi School for Girls, directed by Tima Shomali, which was a hit when it came out in 2021.

Over the past two years, the streaming platform has also increased its library of Arabic films, creating collections to promote award-winning features and shorts.

Last year, it also released an Arabic remake of Perfect Strangers, starring Lebanese actress and director Nadine Labaki, Egyptian star Mona Zaki and Jordanian actor Eyad Nassar.

