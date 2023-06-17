From Seoul to Sao Paulo, how a group of elderly Emirati women win hearts around the world

Meet the "golden girls" of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage.

For nearly two decades, the elderly collective of a dozen irrepressible Emirati women have clocked up more air miles than the region’s biggest pop stars – and receive similar adoration from crowds.

In what must be one of the best gigs going around, the seasoned crew attend international cultural events as part of a UAE delegation to showcase Emirati arts and crafts.

When The National meets them at the Seoul International Book Fair, where Sharjah is the guest of honour, they are in their element.

Dressed in traditional clothing such as the abayas and embroidered kaftans, they sit on white leather couches as part of the Sharjah pavilion and greet hundreds of mostly South Korean visitors every day.

One member gives a henna demonstration to a visitor at Seoul International Book Fair. Photo: Sharjah Book Authority

Like a seasoned team, everybody plays their part.

One oversees the oud and fragrance station, while others are on hand to provide henna demonstrations, share embroidery stitching techniques and showcase the kind of jewellery worn at weddings.

And this is only part of the full repertoire, says Moza Abdulla bin Hatheba, a 15-year veteran of the crew.

“It all depends on where we are going,” she says.

“If we are going to an Arab country then we can obviously show more in terms of the fragrances and clothing and maybe even make some food such as luqaimat.

“But when we are truly outside the region, we want to show some of the essential things that define our culture.”

Seoul marks the first international trip of the year and follows last year’s bumper calendar, including book fairs in the north Italian city of Bologna, London and Guadalajara in Mexico.

Moza Abdulla bin Hatheba is in charge of the fragrance station. Photo: Sharjah Book Authority

Moza Rashin bin Saifan’s eyes light up upon remembering her time at the latter.

“That was just amazing, and the Mexicans just treated us like family,” she says.

“UAE National Day was during that time and on that day they all came and waved the Emirati flags with us and just took the photos.”

The secret to all that love is the group’s laid-back attitude.

“We don’t come here with a clear agenda,” Saifan says. “We are not sitting around talking about the virtues of our country. We try to show that by being ourselves.”

Hatheba agrees: “We show our spirit of openness and generosity which is essential to Emirati culture. This is what people mostly remember the most about us and we love that.”

That cultural exchange goes both ways. If time allows and the jetlag subsides, Saifan says the women attempt to explore the new cities, from the parks to the museums.

Visitors have enjoyed henna treatments. Photo: Sharjah Book Authority

The experience becomes even more enriching when they visit cities within the Mena region.

“This is only because there is the shared Arabic language,” Hatheba says.

“I remember a few years ago we went to Rabat in Morocco for an event and after that we spent all night talking to Moroccan women in a majlis setting.

“We shared stories and experiences, and it was a bonding experience.”

The recognisable food also helped, Saifan quips. She admits that while she loves visiting new countries, it’s the local food that she sometimes has trouble with.

“Sometimes we like to make our own food,” she says. “So, we make sure we bring along plenty of bread and cheese with us.”

These are part of the many travel tips – others include “to keep packing simple” and “be open minded” – both women share in a career that took them from Australia and Thailand to Japan and Brazil.

Saifan says her frequent jet-setting lifestyle is only made possible with the support of her family.

“They all ask me: ‘Where are you going now?’” she laughs.

“But they have been behind me and understand that I love to be out there and represent my country. They worry that I may get tired at times but I sincerely never do.”

When it comes to her family’s response, Hatheba explains they reached a compromise. “They know that this is what I love to do but at the same time I also value the time we spent together,” she says.

“This is why we will all travel together for a family trip in summer and they can choose the location.”