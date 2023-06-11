Seoul International Book Fair to celebrate Emirati authors and poets

Emirati authors, poets and publishers will highlight their work as part of the Seoul International Book Fair in South Korea.

Running from Wednesday to Sunday, the annual event is one of the biggest of its kind in Asia and has designated Sharjah as the guest of honour.

Under the mantle, the emirate will represent the UAE's publishing industry through a string of pavilions across the grounds, as well as hosting an expansive programme of discussions and panel sessions.

Highlights include Wednesday's appearance of Emirati writer and International Prize for Arabic Fiction nominee Sultan Ameemi, who will shed light on the characteristics of Emirati poetry.

On the following day, Emirates Publishers Association board member Abdullah Al Kaabi will take part in a panel session on the dynamism of the Arab publishing market.

On Friday, poet Sheikha Al Jaber discussing the vibrant role women play in contemporary Arabic fiction.

Sharjah's programme wraps up with a Saturday symposium featuring Emirati and South Korean critics discussing literary masterworks from their respective homelands.

"The Guest of Honour status conferred on Sharjah by the Seoul International Book Fair is a celebration of the UAE's accomplishments in reinforcing the role of knowledge as a vital factor in the advancement and prosperity of nations," Sharjah Book Authority chairman Ahmed Al Ameri said.

"It is also a celebration of Arab culture and of every author and publisher who has contributed to expanding our cultural horizons at the local, regional, and international levels.”

Sharjah’s appearance at the Soul International Book Fair is the latest publishing milestone for the emirate, which was similarly feted at the 2022 Bologna Children's Book Fair and the London Book Fair that year.