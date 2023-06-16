Can a definitive Arabic-Korean dictionary be a game-changer for both cultural scenes?

Eminent Arabic and South Korean writers and publishers are calling for a definitive Arabic-Korean dictionary to facilitate cultural exchange between both countries.

Appearing at the Seoul International Book Fair, where Sharjah is the guest of honour, the lack of an authoritative language guide was cited as limiting the spread of both literary and academic works from both nations.

“At present, while there are one or two Arabic-Korean dictionaries, they are mostly concerned with phrases or everyday use of the Arabic language,” Gwag Soon-lei, a professor in the Arabic department at Hankook University of Foreign Studies, tells The National at the Sharjah pavilion.

“We need something more extensive and richer that translators and academics can use which will really open up many more discoveries for everyone.”

Gwag adds that many academic translations of Arabic historical texts into Korean are being done through a “third language", such as English.

“We normally translate the English version of the Arabic original, which is useful but perhaps may not capture all the richness and nuances of the original Arabic language,” she says.

“A new and thorough dictionary will help us bridge that gap which is vital for us in the fields of academia. But if we are taking normal language exchange, the more basic dictionaries and phrasebooks available now suffice.”

Taking it to the next level

Abdullah Al Kaabi, president of the Emirates Publishers Association, is a beneficiary of such works. Last year, his company Al Ramsa Publishing published a Korean translation of an Arabic phrasebook with relative success.

“It is a simple book, but we were happy with how it was received in the UAE alone and that shows you the appetite there is because Korean culture is loved and respected in the country,” he says.

“I do feel that we have to elevate that relationship further now by finding a way to translate one of the Arabic language’s best dictionaries into Korean because it benefits everyone.

“While it will definitely assist academics it can also be the gateway to understanding general Arabic culture because it is so intertwined with our language.”

Omani author Jokha Alharthi will have her 2019 Man Booker International Prize novel Celestial Bodies published in Korean next year. Getty Images

That said, a new dictionary is not the ultimate game-changer in spreading Arabic literature in South Korea.

San Ho-park, the translator behind the upcoming Korean version of Omani author Jokha Alharthi's 2019 novel Celestial Bodies, which won the Man Booker International Prize, says South Korean publishers need to be commercially astute in what Arabic titles to introduce to the market.

“A dictionary would be hugely helpful for Korean translators and particularly those who work in academia and culture,” she tells The National.

“But when it comes to general literature, it is all about finding the right story from the Arab world that you want to translate.

“Right now, I can tell you that novels with women-led narratives are what Korean readers want to read. And I do believe that Celestial Bodies is one of these novels that can resonate with Korean readers when it’s out next year."

Abdullah Al Kaabi is the president of the Emirates Publishers Association and founder of Al Ramsa Publishing. Saeed Saeed / The National

A measured approach is also needed when it comes to translating South Korean works into Arabic.

Al Kaabi notes the small number of Arabic publishers in attendance at the Seoul International Book Fair – a lion’s share of which come from the UAE such as Sharjah’s Kalimat Group and Al Qasimi Publications – is a sign more work is needed in reaching out to South Korean counterparts.

“This is my first time attending the book fair in Seoul and the main goal here is to leave with two titles that I can potentially translate and build relationships with my peers,” he says.

“If you have a small publishing house like mine, it is difficult to simply build that connection with a major Korean publisher. At the same time, the smaller Korean publisher may be initially hesitant to work with you because you are unknown to them. So, you need to come to these book fairs, have those meetings and build mutual trust.

"It takes time but from my experience, it is ultimately worth it.”

An enduring relationship

The Sharjah Book Authority, which is behind the Sharjah pavilion, aims to pave some of the way by creating partnerships with South Korean cultural organisations.

One of which was hosting Thursday’s agreement between Sharjah’s Department of Government Relations and the King Sejong Institute Foundation for the latter’s establishment of a regional headquarters in the emirate.

Launched by the South Korean government in 2007, and now in more than 80 countries, the language academy already has six branches in the GCC, three of which are in the UAE.

“DGR's unwavering commitment lies in aligning with His Highness's Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi [Ruler of Sharjah] vision by actively building bridges to foster fruitful and sustainable partnerships with our international counterparts, such as the King Sejong Institute,” said the department's executive chairman Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi at the signing ceremony.

“Together, we share a profound appreciation for the pivotal role of language in promoting knowledge and cultural exchange among nations.”

The move is music to the ears of Gwag, as it’s a step closer to creating the definitive Arabic-Korean dictionary she and colleagues long for.

“These projects require a lot of investment and often happen as a result of high-level collaborations between institutes and governments,” she says.

“It’s all about relationships, they help everything.”