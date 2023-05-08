Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival kicks off second week

The 14th Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival, which runs until Sunday, opened its doors to readers of all ages last week.

Organised by the Sharjah Book Authority, the reading festival welcomes families, book industry professionals and readers of all ages to the Sharjah Expo Centre, under the theme Train Your Brain.

The 12-day festival is running from 9am-8pm on Mondays to Thursdays, 4pm-9pm on Fridays and 9am-9pm on weekends, and includes more than 1,000 activities aimed at introducing children to the worlds of literature and storytelling in both English and Arabic.

This year, 457 guests — including authors, artists, illustrators and influencers — are involved in various talks, demonstrations, activities and workshops for both children and adults. Spread across six pavilions, they include workshops, a children's book illustration exhibition, a social media station and the popular comics and cookery corners.

There will also be art showcases, roaming shows and theatre productions, such as the children's play Alone at Home produced by the Sharjah Book Authority.

Running on May 12 and 13, the story follows two siblings who are left home alone when their parents are away travelling. Expecting to enjoy their freedom, the children are instead terrified when a group of mysterious strangers appear at their home. Together they have to protect themselves and discover who these strangers are and what they want.

More than 60 guests from 21 countries will also take part in literary talks and cultural sessions throughout the festival. Panel discussion topics include The Importance of Developing Emotional Intelligence Skills at Young Age and The Link Between Artificial Intelligence, Education Curricula, and Children's Books.

The book fair portion of the festival features a variety of diverse books for children and young adults, picture books, novels, educational books and other creative genres by more than 141 publishers specialising in children's literature.

One of the more popular sections of the festival is Cookery Corner, where visitors can experience more than 30 culinary activities by 12 chefs from nine countries, including Emirati twins Maitha and Abdulrahman Al Hashimi.

Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival will run until May 14 at the Sharjah Expo Centre. For more information, visit: www.scrf.ae