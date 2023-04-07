Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Dubai with one million titles priced from Dh2

One of the UAE's most popular events for bookworms, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, opened its doors on Friday.

Running until April 16 at Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City, visitors are spoilt for choice with more than one million books on sale. Starting as low as Dh2 and with discounts of more than 75 per cent, the venue is filled with tables stacked with books catering to a variety of tastes.

Books on sale include best-sellers in genres such as fiction, non-fiction, comics, cookbooks and self-help, as well as a wide range of children’s books. On the event's opening day, the venue was filled with families.

The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale, which first came to the UAE in 2018, has become a staple event in the literary calendar. Taking place for the fourth time in Ramadan, the sale helps visitors discover new titles or collect different editions of classics.

It was first launched in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2009, with a mission to make reading accessible, affordable and enjoyable to a new generation of readers around the world.

Since then, Big Bad Wolf has visited more than 37 cities in 14 countries including Pakistan, the Philippines and Thailand. The events have welcomed more than 6.5 million visitors and sold more than 31 million books.

While entry is free, visitors must register prior to entering the hall by scanning a QR code on-site and filling out a form. Registering automatically enters visitors into a raffle where they can win a number of prizes.

Open daily 10am-2am until April 16, Sounds Stages, Dubai Studio City