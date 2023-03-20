Big Bad Wolf sale returns to Dubai with more than one million books

Bookworms will get the chance to spoil themselves this Ramadan at the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale.

Returning to Dubai from March 31 to April 9 at Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City, visitors can expect to find more than one million books on sale with prices starting as low as Dh2 and with discounts up to 90 per cent.

From commercial bestsellers to fiction of all genres, non-fiction, comics, cookbooks, self-help and more, there will be something for every reader’s taste, catering to all age groups. It’s also a great opportunity to discover new titles or collect different editions of classics or contemporary novels.

First launched in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2009, the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale aims to make reading accessible, affordable and enjoyable to a whole new generation of readers around the world.

Since its launch, the book sale has toured 37 cities in 15 countries, including Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Myanmar, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan and most recently, for the first time in Tanzania and Kenya.

Taking place for the fourth time in Ramadan, Big Bad Wolf Books first came to the UAE in 2018 and has become a popular destination for book lovers ever since.

While entry is free, visitors to the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale must register prior to entering the hall by scanning a QR code on-site and filling out a form. Registering also automatically enters visitors into a raffle where they can win a number of prizes.

Big Bad Wolf Sale will be open from 10am-2am across all 10 days.