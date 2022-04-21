Dubai's Big Bad Wolf Books now open for 24 hours owing to popular demand

Big Bad Wolf Books will now be open round the clock.

Reputed to be the world’s biggest book sale, the event has returned to Dubai after a coronavirus pandemic-imposed two-year hiatus and is running until Sunday at the Sound Stages in Dubai Studio City.

The sale is held in partnership with Dubai Culture and has brought more than one million books, which are being sold for 50 per cent to 80 per cent less than the recommended retail price.

Books are being sold for 50 per cent to 80 per cent less than the recommended retail price. Photo: Antonie Robertson / The National

“We have received a phenomenal response so far. It is amazing to see book lovers visiting the book sale in large numbers, carefully sorting through to find the best bargains for themselves and their loved ones,” said Andrew Yap, co-founder of Big Bad Wolf Books.

“16 hours were just not enough. This makes it the first event in the region to run round the clock post-pandemic.”

Big Bad Wolf Books first came to the UAE in 2018, and has proved hugely popular since then. It is taking place during Ramadan for the third time.

Yap said the organisers’ vision has always been to cultivate the next generation of readers "to ignite their imagination to stimulate creative thinking and, more importantly, empower the future generation to believe and dream big by poring through the pages of a book and being inspired."

“We returned to Dubai after a hiatus of two years and we are overwhelmed to see the response we are receiving from the first day itself,” he said. “Staying open for 24 hours offers more flexibility to our visitors. The surge of visitors we have witnessed so far reinforces my belief that reading is still something that interests both children and adults. I am confident that the new timings will allow passionate readers to fuel their love for reading.”

There are several competitions running throughout the 11-day event which visitors can get involved in to stand a chance to win an entire shelf full of books. Five lucky people will also win Dh200 vouchers by posting pictures about their purchases using the hashtag #BBWBookHaul.

More information about Big Bad Wolf Books in the UAE is available at instagram.com/bigbadwolfbooks_UAE