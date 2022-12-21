Arabic Language Centre launches Scan and Learn Arabic app

The Arabic Language Centrehas released a free app to help and encourage users to learn Arabic.

The Scan and Learn Arabic app will allow users to scan certain objects around the city through their smartphones or tablets. Those object's names will then be translated into Arabic. Users can download the app on iOS and Android platforms, and use its built-in optical reader to scan texts at key facilities along the Abu Dhabi Corniche.

The app provides an easy and interactive way to learn Arabic with the aim of every day usage.

“We are dedicated to preserving the Arabic language as a core component of our Arab and Emirati culture, and keep it unmistakeably present in the everyday lives of all members of our community,” said Ali Bin Tamim, chairman of the language centre.

“This initiative allows us to make the most from advanced technologies in our efforts to advance the Arabic language, improve its proficiency among speakers, and cement its position as the primary language of use among native speakers, while paving the way for non-native speakers to learn it.”

While the app’s built-in optical reader can only currently scan text in the Abu Dhabi Corniche, it is the first of many sites in the emirate to be added to the ongoing project.

“It is critical that all relevant parties work together in order to provide all the tools necessary for promoting the use of the Arabic language in every aspect of our daily lives,” said Abdulla Al Sahi, undersecretary of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

“Our native language is one of the most important means of communication; it has long been the cornerstone of the harmony in our societies, offering a platform throughout history for literary, scientific, and social dialogue between various peoples.”

Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, undersecretary of Abu Dhabi’s Department of Community Development, added the initiative reflects the value entities and institutions across the capital place on Arabic.

“We fully recognise and appreciate the importance of such initiatives in strengthening our national identity through the Arabic language, one of the most essential foundations in our Arab and Emirati culture,” Al Dhaheri said.

“Learning Arabic will also strengthen social cohesion among all components of our community. Research has shown that promoting the official language in any country and creating opportunities to learn it more easily enhances communication and solidarity among all the groups that make up said society.”

Scan and Learn Arabic app is now available to download for free on iOS and Android platforms