Leonardo da Vinci's 'Saint John the Baptist' is coming to Louvre Abu Dhabi

One of Leonardo da Vinci’s last paintings and a prime example of his genius is coming to Louvre Abu Dhabi as part of the museum’s fifth anniversary celebrations.

The National witnessed the unhanging of Saint John the Baptist on Tuesday, before it began its journey from Paris to the UAE. The painting will be loaned by the Louvre Museum in Paris and go on display in the permanent galleries of Louvre Abu Dhabi for two years. It will be on show from November 15, which coincides with the museum's anniversary four days earlier.

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said: “The arrival of this renowned masterpiece from Musee du Louvre demonstrates the unique and profound nature of our long-term collaboration. Visitors to Louvre Abu Dhabi have an unmissable opportunity to engage with a magnificent artwork that captures an extraordinary moment in history and now represents a monumental chapter in our own grand story.

"As we celebrate Louvre Abu Dhabi’s five-year anniversary next month, we must also reflect on how this iconic museum is at the forefront of an unfolding vision for Saadiyat Cultural District — promoting worldwide connections through the universal language of history, culture and the arts.”

The loan comes as Louvre Abu Dhabi prepares to celebrate its fifth anniversary next month. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

“Louvre Abu Dhabi is a unique achievement and a tremendous success in the museum world,” said Laurence des Cars, president and director of Louvre Museum. “This museum, the result of an unprecedented collaboration between the United Arab Emirates and France, has won the hearts and minds of an ever-growing public for five years.

Des Cars said: "The celebration of this anniversary is a great opportunity for the Louvre to reiterate its pride in working alongside our partners and thus projecting ourselves into the next decade. I am delighted to see the arrival at Louvre Abu Dhabi of Saint John the Baptist, a marvellous masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci, which fascinates museum visitors with its intensity and soothing beauty. We could not imagine a finer ambassador of our values.”

The 16th-century painting is one of the Parisian Louvre’s most popular displays. It is notable for its youthful depiction of Saint John, who was portrayed as a gaunt figure up until Leonardo's painting.

The painting, oil on wood, centres on John the Baptist through the use of the strong contrasts of chiaroscuro. Dressed in furs and with long curly hair, the saint has an enigmatic smile reminiscent of The Mona Lisa’s and points up towards heaven. The work, thought to have been painted between 1513 and 1516, is among the most spectacular examples of sfumato, one of the canonical modes of painting during the Renaissance, featuring a softened transition of colours.

It is not known whether the work was commissioned or whether the artist chose this subject himself. Saint John the Baptist was kept in Leonardo's possession and he brought it with him from Florence when settling in France in 1516 at the invitation of King Francis I. When Leonardo died in 1519, the painting was still partly unfinished — including the right arm and the fur covering the body.

The picture is one of the most popular at the vast Louvre Museum in Paris. Reuters

Acquired by King Francis I, the painting passed into the collection of King Charles I of England in approximately 1630 before entering the collection of Louis XIV in 1662. The work then remained in the French royal collection until it entered the Louvre during the French Revolution in 1793, when the museum marked its opening.

Saint John the Baptist was restored in 2016 by the Louvre Paintings Department. The detailed process made it possible to thin the thickened layers of yellowed and oxidised varnish that were applied after the artist’s death, which were detrimental to the colour palette and concealed the form of Saint John. The figure of the saint then regained a structural relief, highlighting the sinuous, twisting movement and a more subtle facial expression.

The twist of the body, which emerges from the darkness, as if captured in the moment, evokes the delicate flame of a candle in the night.

John, who was a contemporary of Jesus of Nazareth, lived a humble life in the desert and became the preacher who announced the coming of the Messiah. He practised baptism in the waters of the Jordan River, hence his nickname John the Baptist.

The preacher is a major figure in Christianity but also one of the prophets of Islam. Subsequently, Saint John the Baptist became the patron saint of the city of Florence in Italy and was a subject often depicted during the Renaissance, an era renowned for its brilliant artistic creations.

The presentation of Saint John the Baptist at Louvre Abu Dhabi is the first in a series of four major loans from the Louvre Museum in Paris, following an agreement between the UAE's and France's cultural departments. It is the second Leonardo work to be displayed at Louvre Abu Dhabi, following the loan of La Belle Ferronniere from the Louvre in 2017.

Saint John the Baptist will be displayed at Louvre Abu Dhabi's permanent galleries from November 15 for two years.

