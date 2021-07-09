Leonardo da Vinci drawing of bear head sells for $12 million at a Christie's auction

It might be tiny, but the drawing of a bear’s head by Leonardo da Vinci sold for the whopping price of £8.8 million ($12.1m) on Thursday at a London auction by Christie’s.

The sale broke a new auction record for a Leonardo drawing, which was previously held by the Horse and Rider, which sold for £8.1m in 2001.

Head of a Bear measures 7x7cm and is more than 500 years old. The sketch was made using silverpoint, a technique Leonardo learnt from his master, Andrea del Verrocchio, on pale pink-beige paper. The painstaking method involves using a silver rod to chemically treated paper to leave marks.

'Mona Lisa' by Leonardo da Vinci at the Louvre museum in Paris. Leonardo is perhaps best known for his oil paintings. Reuters

It is one of a fewer than 10 drawings by the Italian Renaissance artist that are still privately owned, says Christie's, and has changed hands numerous times. At one point, it belonged to British painter and collector Sir Thomas Lawrence, before Christie’s sold it for £2.50 in 1860. Art collector Captain Norman Robert Colville also once owned it.

Since then, the drawing, which was initially expected to fetch up to £12m, has been displayed at several institutions across the world, including the National Gallery in London.

Stijn Alsteens, international head of Christie’s Old Master drawings department, said the work was “small but magnificent” and “will undoubtedly be one of the last drawings by Leonardo to ever come to the market”.

Leonardo may be best known for oil paintings, but drawings of the natural world by him were also numerous. His small-scale works of animals, in particular, date back to the 1400s.

In January, a small painting by Sandro Botticelli sold at Sotheby’s New York for $92.2m, setting an auction record for the Renaissance master and the highest price paid for an Old Master since Leonardo’s Salvator Mundi, which went for $450m in 2017.

Another notable lot at Thursday’s auction, called The Exceptional Sale, was a manuscript signed by Isaac Newton, which sold more from than £1.7m. A Charles I silver inkstand also sold for £1.9m.

Overall, the sale brought in £19.5m.

The names of the buyers for the Leonardo work were not revealed, but it was reportedly sold to a single bid from a man and a woman, reported the BBC.

The specs: 2018 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Bio Born in Dibba, Sharjah in 1972.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Tell-tale signs of burnout - loss of confidence and appetite - irritability and emotional outbursts - sadness - persistent physical ailments such as headaches, frequent infections and fatigue - substance abuse, such as smoking or drinking more - impaired judgement - excessive and continuous worrying - irregular sleep patterns Tips to help overcome burnout Acknowledge how you are feeling by listening to your warning signs. Set boundaries and learn to say ‘no’ Do activities that you want to do as well as things you have to do Undertake at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It releases an abundance of feel-good hormones Find your form of relaxation and make time for it each day e.g. soothing music, reading or mindful meditation Sleep and wake at the same time every day, even if your sleep pattern was disrupted. Without enough sleep condition such as stress, anxiety and depression can thrive.

Chef Nobu's advice for eating sushi “One mistake people always make is adding extra wasabi. There is no need for this, because it should already be there between the rice and the fish.

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region. The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes. “Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference. “Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.” Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise. Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain. “To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

The biog Mission to Seafarers is one of the largest port-based welfare operators in the world. It provided services to around 200 ports across 50 countries. They also provide port chaplains to help them deliver professional welfare services.

MATCH INFO Norwich 0 Watford 2 (Deulofeu 2', Gray 52') Red card: Christian Kabasele (WatforD)

THE BIO Ms Davison came to Dubai from Kerala after her marriage in 1996 when she was 21-years-old Since 2001, Ms Davison has worked at many affordable schools such as Our Own English High School in Sharjah, and The Apple International School and Amled School in Dubai Favourite Book: The Alchemist Favourite quote: Failing to prepare is preparing to fail Favourite place to Travel to: Vienna Favourite cuisine: Italian food Favourite Movie : Scent of a Woman

MATCH INFO Sheffield United 2 Bournemouth 1

MATCH INFO Europa League final Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid

england euro squad Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Man Utd), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton) Defenders: John Stones (Man City), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), Harry Maguire (Man Utd), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (Man City), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Reece James (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) Midfielders: Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds) Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Man Utd), Raheem Sterling (Man City), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Man City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

