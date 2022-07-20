Abu Dhabi Art 2022 set to be the largest to date

The 14th Abu Dhabi Art will be its most comprehensive and diverse.

Taking place from November 16 to 20 at Manarat Al Saadiyat, 78 galleries from 27 countries participate in Abu Dhabi Art this year. That’s 33 new international galleries that have chosen to participate in the annual fair since the 2021 event.

Galleries and artists will be featured in the Modern & Contemporary section as well as in the Special Projects, Focus and Emerge categories.

#AbuDhabiArt announces its largest fair to date with 78 galleries set to participate and three new guest curators for the gallery sectors. For more details visit https://t.co/AnoyBq6CnK pic.twitter.com/fQj5s6hjih — Abu Dhabi Art (@AbuDhabiArt) July 20, 2022

Art enthusiasts, collectors and visitors will have the opportunity to experience galleries representing artists from countries such as Italy, Colombia, South Korea, Denmark and India, as well as regional and local galleries and artists.

“Since the first fair in 2007, Abu Dhabi Art has played an integral role in the art eco-system in Abu Dhabi and the wider Emirates, fuelling the appetite for art in the region,” said Dyala Nusseibeh, director of Abu Dhabi Art.

“Over the years, we have not only succeeded in bolstering the growth of the country’s cultural and creative industries, but also in nurturing home-grown talent.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from Abu Dhabi Art 2021

Expand Autoplay Abu Dhabi Art reopened to the public at Manarat Al Saadiyat in 2021. All photos: Vidhyaa Chandramohan for The National

Abu Dhabi Art will also welcome an esteemed team of guest curators and collaborators.

Under the theme New Tomorrows, Rachida Triki, an art historian, philosophy professor and curator, will be the guest curator of the fair’s Focus section, which will spotlight and explore the artistic evolution of galleries and artists from North Africa.

Read More Abu Dhabi Art to promote UAE artists at Venice Biennale offsite exhibition

Gallerist Jade Yesim Turanli of Pi Artworks and journalist Riccarda Mandrini will also serve as guest curators, each bringing in a number of exciting new galleries to the fair.

Turanli’s focus will be on artists and galleries from Turkey, which includes first-time exhibitors Dirimart and Galeri Nev Istanbul. Mandrini’s contribution will include more international galleries, such as P420 and Dep Art Gallery, and diverse programming.

More information is available at explore.abudhabiart.ae