The HSBC exhibition at Abu Dhabi Art brought together contributions from Omar Ba, Mandy El Sayegh, Makiko Kudo, Lucia Laguna, and Jadé Fadojutimi in an 'exploration of how self-identity is shaped.'
HSBC debuts ‘connective’ works from its global collection at Abu Dhabi Art

Financial services giant holds a collection of more than 4,000 works of art, acquired over more than a century

The National

November 25, 2024