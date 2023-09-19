Seven regional artists shortlisted for $60,000 Richard Mille Art Prize

Seven artists have been shortlisted for the coming Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here exhibition and Richard Mille Art Prize.

Under the theme of Transparencies, the chosen artists will have their work showcased at the Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2023 exhibition that will run from November 24 until February 18. One artist will be selected as the overall winner of the third Richard Mille Art Prize and receive $60,000.

Hailing from across the region, the artists are Hashel Al Lamki from the UAE; Zahrah Al Ghamdi from Saudi Arabia; Farah Behbehani from Kuwait; Sarah Brahim from Saudi Arabia; Syrian siblings Sawsan and Bahar Al Bahar; Alaa Tarabzouni from Saudi Arabia and UAE resident and Indian artist Nabla Yahya.

“Reviewing the proposals for Louvre Abu Dhabi's third Art Here exhibition was an inspiring challenge,” said curator Maya El Khalil, who is one of the judges of the art prize.

“The jury was struck by the wealth of thought-provoking submissions that offered fresh perspectives, expanding the theme of Transparencies in surprising ways. They work ambitiously with materials, challenge historical narratives, and invite reflection on urgent issues with local and global impact.”

The sculptures and installations by the shortlisted artists display an interplay of elements such as light, shadows and water reflections while exploring themes including urbanity, the built environment, the Arabic letter, memory, history and more.

"Together, the chosen pieces offer an intriguing dialogue through their diverse mediums, interpretations and concepts,” El Khalil added.

“I'm thrilled these artists have the opportunity to showcase their practice in one of the world's most extraordinary museum settings and I look forward to the coming months of development."

The diverse group of selected artists were chosen by an international jury panel made up of experts from the art world.