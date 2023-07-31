UAE launches initiative to preserve the nation's modern architecture

The UAE's Ministry of Culture and Youth has launched an initiative to recognise and preserve the country's modern architecture. Titled Modern Architectural Heritage of the UAE, the project will shine a spotlight on some of the most significant examples of post-1960s architectural across the country.

Salem Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture and Youth, said the initiative would explore "various facets of urban heritage, and its centrality to the UAE's national identity".

He added: “From the notable landmarks to the daily communal spaces that emerged from the 1960s onwards, a significant portion of our history is intertwined, continually fuelling innovative thinking and inspiring unconventional ideas in the present day.”

The project aims to bring together various stakeholder groups to encourage research, documentation, conservation and preservation efforts. Coinciding with the Year of Sustainability, it pays particular attention to the ways in which these buildings can be sustainably adapted to meet contemporary environmental and social needs.

“We are rallying community members, encouraging them to foster a deep sense of pride in our nation's unique architectural identity and actively participate in preservation endeavours,” Al Qassimi said.

Sharjah's Al-Qasimiyah school is among the sites supported by the initiative. Photo: Sharjah Architecture Triennial

The ministry released a video on its Instagram account listing several of the sites, including Abu Dhabi's Bus Terminal and National Theatre, Dubai's Deira Clocktower and Dubai World Trade Centre, Al-Qasimiyah school and the Flying Saucer in Sharjah, Fujairah Trade Centre and International Airport, Ajman's Independent Studios and Clock Square, Khalifa Bin Zayed Stadium and Saqr Hospital in Ras al Khaimah, and Umm Al Quwain's Al Arabi Cultural Sports Club.

The project's long-term aim is to enhance the UAE's position on the global architectural map and encourage a richer cultural and design-focused tourist experience.

Modern architecture

From buildings and landmarks to interior spaces and neighbourhoods, the UAE’s modern architectural aesthetics and movements can be divided into two periods.

The first began in the 1960s, when a period of growth in the UAE led to economic development in the nation’s built environment. Large-scale urban planning and infrastructure projects were the first steps towards the country's sense of modernity and city living. As part of the second period, post-1990s urbanism was transformed by a change in the scale of structures and the use of advanced and innovative construction techniques – with a shift towards glass and aluminium cladding as materials.

Abu Dhabi also recently launched an initiative to protect significant modern buildings, such as the city's Central Bus Terminal and Taxi Stand. Victor Besa / The National

These eras helped to define the language and direction of the urban landscape in the region and are a reflection of the nation’s cultural heritage and the development of its architectural identity.

Al Qassimi said the new project "comes at a time when we have just completed a significant milestone as a nation and are setting the tone for the next 50 years towards the centennial".

He added that it was the culmination of efforts by the Ministry of Culture and Youth and local governments to preserve the country’s built environment, which he said illustrates "innovative thinking and creativity at its best and defines our national ethos".

Last week, in a separate but related project, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi compiled a list of 64 buildings and heritage sites in need of protection. The emirate's Modern Heritage Conservation Initiative will prioritise the rehabilitation and maintenance of sites such as Al Manhal Palace, Zayed Sports City and the Abu Dhabi Bus Terminal and Taxi Stand.