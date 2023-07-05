Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi announced as artistic director of Japan's Aichi Triennale 2025

Sharjah Biennial and Sharjah Art Foundation director Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, has been appointed as artistic director of the Aichi Triennale 2025 in Japan. She will be the first non-Japanese artistic director in the history of the festival, which launched in 2010.

The contemporary arts event is held every three years. It is one of Japan's most popular, where a diverse range of Japanese and international artists exhibit their work throughout the city.

"I am very honoured and pleased to be appointed as artistic director of the Aichi Triennale 2025," said Sheikha Hoor.

"I have had a long history with Japan, its language, culture, artists and curators and am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside many more professionals to learn more about Aichi and to work closely with local artists and communities to produce what I hope would be a meaningful exhibition and project."

The Aichi Triennale also shared the news through a post on Instagram.

Held in the Aichi Prefecture, on Japan's Pacific Ocean coast, the festival attracts visitors from around the world and showcases work in a number of disciplines including music, dance, performance and contemporary art.

"I am looking forward to highlighting the work of Aichi Triennale and the upcoming edition, as well collaborating with various partners across the globe," added Sheikha Hoor.

Organisers explained that their reasons for choosing Sheikha Hoor include her “abundant experience and achievements as an international curator and director”.

Sheikha Hoor was appointed as curator of the Sharjah Biennial in 2003 and has guided its growth ever since. This year marked the 15th exhibition in 30 years, making it the UAE's longest-running arts event.

This year's biennial, which ran from February to June, exhibited 300 artworks from 150 local, regional and international artists across the emirate.

Japan's sixth Aichi Triennale is set to open in 2025