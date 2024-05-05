GameExpo 2024 returns to Dubai with innovative tech showcases and esports tournaments

Gaming enthusiasts from across the region descended on Dubai World Trade Centre this weekend for the return of GameExpo 2024.

Taking place across several exhibition halls, the two-day event runs until Sunday. GameExpo showcases the latest advancements in gaming technology, offers immersive experiences and highlights innovative creations from both industry giants and indie developers.

Those in attendance can enjoy interactive displays, live demos and gaming competitions. From virtual reality set-ups that transport players to far-off worlds to esports tournaments, there is something for everyone.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, the event is part of the larger Dubai Esports and Games Festival which began on April 19 with several activities across the emirate, including interactive days at schools and universities.

One of the highlights of GameExpo is the eclectic collection of retro arcade games that allows visitors to dial back time and enjoy titles from the past. These games allows parents to introduce their children to the type of entertainment they once spent hours of their youth on.

Modern video game playing stations are also set up, with consoles such as Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Xbox’s Series S/X available to play with the newest titles on offer. Tech companies such as Samsung have also set up booths to showcase their newest gaming devices.

Cosplayers flocked to the event to take part in a competition. Pawan Singh / The National

In addition to gaming, there are also a parade of cosplayers walking the halls, with many coming to participate in a competition. Cosplay choices ranged from gaming to anime through television and film. Some of the more creative choices include Chainsaw Man from the anime of the same name and popular characters from games such as Call of Duty and Dead Space.

One of this year's distinctive additions includes the Narrows, where artists from the region can exhibit their newest creations, engage with fans and explore gaming pop culture. Meanwhile, within the Family Zone, families can take part in gaming competitions, while tech fans can discover new gaming equipment within the Electric Avenue and the Gaming District.

There are also big name gamers taking part in the Esports tournament, such as Amjad "Angrybird" Al Shalabi and Adel "Big Bird" Anouche, both champions of the game Street Fighter.

The GameExpo runs until Sunday; more information is at www.dubaiesportsfestival.com