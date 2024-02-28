Culture Summit Abu Dhabi 2024: Speakers, performers and registration details

The future of creative industries will be at the forefront of Culture Summit Abu Dhabi.

Set to run at Manarat Al Saadiyat from Sunday to Tuesday, the theme this year is A Matter of Time.

The discussions aim to provoke a new meaning of our definition of time, organisers said, and embrace a "new cultural time, one that is realigned with the rhythm of human awareness and nature".

Those wishing to attend can register on the official website, while all sessions are also streamed live on Culture Summit Abu Dhabi’s YouTube channel.

Here’s what you need to know about this year’s event.

Who's coming?

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi will be held at Manarat Al Saadiyat. Photo: Culture Summit Abu Dhabi

Thought leaders from various fields including the arts, heritage, film, music and public policy will converge for discussions on their respective sectors at the event, which is organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

This includes government dignitaries such as the Minister of Culture Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi; the Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak; and Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the tourism department.

The big screen evolution of Batman will be explored with Michael E Uslan, known as the "father of the modern Batman", and executive producer of the Batman film franchise. He will be joined by son and producer David Uslan as they look back at the history of the series.

The growing influence of artificial intelligence in creative industries will be under the spotlight with discussions by industry leaders including Harvey Mason Jr, the chief executive of the Recording Academy, which organises the Grammy Awards.

Notable sessions also include a speech by revered Syrian poet Adonis and in-depth conversations featuring Nigerian Nobel Prize-winning author Wole Soyinka, British choreographer Wayne McGregor and American visual artist Sarah Morris.

Performances will take place with sets by Emirati pianist Fatima Al Hashmi, American spoken word artist J.Ivy and electronic music duo Arkai.

The full programme and registration are available at culturesummitabudhabi.com