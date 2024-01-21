Joy Awards 2024 winners list: Anthony Hopkins, Nelly Karim, Al Shami, Sattar and more

Singers Assala Nasri and Al Shami, the series Crystal, and the film Sattar were among the big winners of the 2024 Joy Awards.
The award ceremony took place in Riyadh on Saturday evening and featured some of the most celebrated regional and international talents, such as Muna Wassef and Anthony Hopkins, both of whom were honoured with a lifetime achievement award for their contributions.
Now in its third year, Joy Awards is one of the region’s most coveted prizes, honouring talents across film, TV, sports and even social media. It is organised by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and broadcast live on MBC channels and streaming platform Shahid.
Here is the full list of winners for the 2024 Joy Awards.
Feature film
Alhamour HA
Alkhallat+
Sattar [Winner]
Beit El Ruby
Actress in Film
Elham Ali (The Cello)
Amina Khalil (Wesh X Wesh)
Souad Abdullah (The Cello)
Nelly Karim (Voy! Voy! Voy!) [Winner]
Actor in film
Abdulaziz Alshehri
Ibrahim Al Hajjaj (Sattar and Alkhallat+)
Karim Abdel Aziz [Winner]
Zyad Alamri
Series
Amr Ikhlaa season three
Bi rouhhom fi albeit
Melh Wa Samra
Crystal [Winner]
Actresses in series
Huda Hussain (Melh Wa Samra)
Caresse Bashar (Fire on Fire)
Pamel El Kik (Crystal)
Rahaf Mohammed (Bi rouhhom fi albeit) [Winner]
Actor in a series
Mahmoud Nasr (Crystal)
Basel Khayat (Al Thaman)
Saad Aziz (Sekket Safar) [Winner]
Ibrahim Al Hajjaj (Minho Waladna)
Rising talent in a series
Fay Fouad (Mama Ghanima)
Asayel Mohammed (Sekket Safar)
Jamal Al Saleh (Bi rouhhom fi albeit)
Walid Qashran (Studio 23) [Winner]
Favourite song
Wayak Wayak - Ahlam
Fouq – Assala
Ya Leil W Yal Ein – Al Shami [Winner]
Mezlaaj - Oumaima Taleb
Female Musical Artist
Assala Nasri
Ahlam
Nancy Ajram
Oumaima Taleb
Male Musical Artist
Abdul Majeed Abdullah
Ayed [Winner]
Tamer Ashor
Majid al-Muhandis
Rising Talent in Music
Al Shami
Sultan Al Murshed
Talal Sam [Winner]
Waleed Mohammed
Favourite Male Influencer
Abu Noah
Bandar Madkhali (Bandritax)
Omar Farooq
Ahmed Al-Qahtani (Shongxbong) [Winner]
Favourite Female Influencer
Abrar Al-Othman
Bibi Alabdulmohsen [Winner]
Narin Amara (narins_beauty)
Yara Alnamlah
Distinguished Athlete
Abdullah Alrabiah [Winner]
Nawaf Alaqidi
Salem Aldawsari
Yassine Bounou
Favourite Athlete
Al Bandari Al-Hwsawi
Hessa Alisa
Anas Jaber [Winner]
Saba Tawfiq
Personality of the Year
Eva Longoria
Diamond Entertainment Makers Award
Elie Saab
Lifetime Achievement Award Winners
Essad Youniss
Anthony Hopkins
Muna Wassef
Ali Al-Midfa
Quincy Jones
Kevin Costner
Rabeh Saqer
Honorary Entertainment Makers Awards
Lang Lang
Walid Fayed
Alia Bhatt
Zack Snyder
Martin Lawrence
Team behind the series Taht El Wesaya
Mohammed Al-Mansour
Mohamed Abdel-Al
Najwa Karam