Joy Awards 2024 winners list: Anthony Hopkins, Nelly Karim, Al Shami, Sattar and more

Singers Assala Nasri and Al Shami, the series Crystal, and the film Sattar were among the big winners of the 2024 Joy Awards.

The award ceremony took place in Riyadh on Saturday evening and featured some of the most celebrated regional and international talents, such as Muna Wassef and Anthony Hopkins, both of whom were honoured with a lifetime achievement award for their contributions.

John Cena was among the international celebrities present at the 2024 Joy Awards. Photo: Joy Awards

Now in its third year, Joy Awards is one of the region’s most coveted prizes, honouring talents across film, TV, sports and even social media. It is organised by Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority and broadcast live on MBC channels and streaming platform Shahid.

Here is the full list of winners for the 2024 Joy Awards.

Feature film

Alhamour HA

Alkhallat+

Sattar [Winner]

Beit El Ruby

Actress in Film

Elham Ali (The Cello)

Amina Khalil (Wesh X Wesh)

Souad Abdullah (The Cello)

Nelly Karim (Voy! Voy! Voy!) [Winner]

Actor in film

Abdulaziz Alshehri

Ibrahim Al Hajjaj (Sattar and Alkhallat+)

Karim Abdel Aziz [Winner]

Zyad Alamri

Series

Amr Ikhlaa season three

Bi rouhhom fi albeit

Melh Wa Samra

Crystal [Winner]

Actresses in series

Huda Hussain (Melh Wa Samra)

Caresse Bashar (Fire on Fire)

Pamel El Kik (Crystal)

Rahaf Mohammed (Bi rouhhom fi albeit) [Winner]

Actor in a series

Mahmoud Nasr (Crystal)

Basel Khayat (Al Thaman)

Saad Aziz (Sekket Safar) [Winner]

Ibrahim Al Hajjaj (Minho Waladna)

Rising talent in a series

Fay Fouad (Mama Ghanima)

Asayel Mohammed (Sekket Safar)

Jamal Al Saleh (Bi rouhhom fi albeit)

Walid Qashran (Studio 23) [Winner]

Favourite song

Wayak Wayak - Ahlam

Fouq – Assala

Ya Leil W Yal Ein – Al Shami [Winner]

Mezlaaj - Oumaima Taleb

Female Musical Artist

Assala Nasri

Ahlam

Nancy Ajram

Oumaima Taleb

Male Musical Artist

Abdul Majeed Abdullah

Ayed [Winner]

Tamer Ashor

Majid al-Muhandis

Rising Talent in Music

Al Shami

Sultan Al Murshed

Talal Sam [Winner]

Waleed Mohammed

Favourite Male Influencer

Abu Noah

Bandar Madkhali (Bandritax)

Omar Farooq

Ahmed Al-Qahtani (Shongxbong) [Winner]

Favourite Female Influencer

Abrar Al-Othman

Bibi Alabdulmohsen [Winner]

Narin Amara (narins_beauty)

Yara Alnamlah

Distinguished Athlete

Abdullah Alrabiah [Winner]

Nawaf Alaqidi

Salem Aldawsari

Yassine Bounou

Favourite Athlete

Al Bandari Al-Hwsawi

Hessa Alisa

Anas Jaber [Winner]

Saba Tawfiq

Personality of the Year

Eva Longoria

Diamond Entertainment Makers Award

Elie Saab

Lifetime Achievement Award Winners

Essad Youniss

Anthony Hopkins

Muna Wassef

Ali Al-Midfa

Quincy Jones

Kevin Costner

Rabeh Saqer

Honorary Entertainment Makers Awards

Lang Lang

Walid Fayed

Alia Bhatt

Zack Snyder

Martin Lawrence

Team behind the series Taht El Wesaya

Mohammed Al-Mansour

Mohamed Abdel-Al

Najwa Karam