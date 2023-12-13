Most exciting video games to play in 2024, from Alone in the Dark to Tekken 8

This past year has been a great one for video games. Gamers enjoyed a plethora of experiences, from the whimsical landscape of Super Mario to the scary and mysterious world of Alan Wake 2.

While the most anticipated game in the near future, Grand Theft Auto VI, won’t be released until at least 2025, there is more than enough to be excited about in 2024.

Here are some of the most exciting releases coming in the new year.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (January 18)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is the newest game in the Prince of Persia series which started in 1989. Photo: Ubisoft

The Prince of Persia franchise is one of the oldest series in the gaming world. Beginning with the 1989 title of the same name, the series has had some major triumphs throughout its history.

While previous versions are still popular, there has not been a new mainline entry since 2010. That will change next year with the release of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

The games in the series first began as side-scrollers in which players control an adventuring prince but have since evolved to become fleshed-out 3D experiences that involve wall running and elaborate combat.

The new game returns to the series roots as a new side-scrolling adventure. Unlike the games of old, The Lost Crown looks vibrant and energetic to match the times.

Developed by Ubisoft, which is are famous for the Assassin's Creed series, the new Prince of Persia will be available on most major gaming consoles in January.

Tekken 8 (January 26)

Fighting games are more popular than ever, with international tournaments offering large prize pools.

One of the most popular in the genre is Tekken. The first game was released on the PlayStation One in 1995, while the most recent, Tekken 7, was unveiled on the PlayStation 4 and other consoles in 2015.

Fans of the series have waited years for a new game, and next year they’ll be getting their wish with the release of Tekken 8 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. It will feature a roster of 32 fighters, with many characters returning from previous instalments and new ones being introduced to the franchise.

The game is developed and published by Japanese gaming pioneers Bandai Namco.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (February 2)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set in the Batman: Arkham series of games. Photo: Warner Bros.

The Suicide Squad films have had a tumultuous experience in the box office. The first one, released in 2016, received poor reviews.

The second film, The Suicide Squad – released in 2021 and was directed by James Gunn – garnered a much better reception.

Now the squad is set to have its own video game in 2024, released within the Batman: Arkham series of games.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will feature the team from the James Gunn film and allows players to control different characters depending on levels and different mission requirements.

Developed by Rocksteady Studios and published by Warner Bros Games, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will arrive in early February and will be playable on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (February 29)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is part of a trilogy to remake the first Final Fantasy game. Photo: Square Enix

The Final Fantasy series has become a cult favourite among fans. The first three games in the series, which were first released in 1997, are now being remade by developer Square Enix.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is the second game in the remake trilogy after the first version released in 2020.

It is an action-role playing game that follows protagonist Cloud Strife and his crew to fight the Shinra corporation. The gameplay involves real-time action combat as well as strategy elements to take on enemies.

The new Final Fantasy game is due for release in the end of February and will be playable exclusively on the PlayStation 5.

Alone in the Dark (March 20)

Alone in the Dark reboots the first game from 1992 with improvements and changes to the gameplay as well as the graphics. Photo: THQ Nordic

Horror game fans can look forward to a new entry in the Alone in the Dark series which first began in 1992.

The developer has put out five games and two movies that were adapted from the first two games. The games are set in different locations, but the most famous setting is inside a haunted mansion.

The new game is a reboot of the first from 1992 and will feature the voices of actors Jodie Comer and David Harbour.

Alone in the Dark was known for having a fixed camera angle for each room much like the early Resident Evil games, but the new reboot will do away with this and follow the main character instead.

Alone in the Dark is developed by Pieces Interactive and published by THQ Nordic. The game will be playable on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S.

Rise of the Ronin (March 22)

Rise of the Ronin is set in 19th century feudal Japan. Photo: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Described as having elements similar to the Assassin's Creed games and Sekiro’s tough combat levels, Rise of the Ronin is the newest game to be set in feudal Japan and features a Samurai as a playable character.

The game is set in Edo (the former name of Tokyo) in the late 19th century and focuses on the Boshin war between the Tokugawa Shogunate and various anti-shogunate factions.

The main character of the game is a customisable Ronin, or a lord-less Samurai, who the player controls to take on enemies while improving their abilities.

Rise of the Ronin is developed by Team Ninja and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5.

Star Wars Outlaws (2024)

Star Wars Outlaws is the newest game to be set in the universe established in the Star Wars movies and television shows. Photo: Ubisoft

This past year saw the release of the Star Wars game Jedi: Survivor, which was successful among fans and critics.

In 2024, Star Wars fans can look forward to the next game to be set in a universe far far away.

Star Wars Outlaws follows Kay Vess and Nix, two smuggler thieves who take what they need to survive.

Set between episodes five and six in the film series, the outlaw main characters navigate this world to survive the scourge of the Evil Empire.

Trailers for the game show a world more open than the one in Jedi: Survivor with more customisation options for players.

Star Wars Outlaws is developed by Massive Entertainment and published by Ubisoft. The game will be playable on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X/S. The game has no set release date as of yet.