Voice actor Troy Baker to headline Middle East Film and Comic Con in Abu Dhabi

Troy Baker, the voice actor known for his roles as Joel in The Last of Us as well as the Joker in the Batman games, will make a headline appearance at the 2024 Middle East Film and Comic Con in Abu Dhabi.

The prolific voice actor has featured in other memorable games, including Uncharted 4 as the protagonist Nathan Drake’s brother Sam. He has also voiced characters in several anime shows including One Piece and Bleach.

The MEFCC organisers have also announced the event will take place from February 9 to 11 in the UAE capital.

Those wishing to attend the pop culture celebration can now book their early bird tickets on the event’s website.

Okay MEFCC fans. It’s time.

Our FIRST MAJOR announcement features a voice that’s unmistakable. This voice artist braved the post-apocalyptic terrains, soared mysterious skies and tangled with otherworldly forces. Do you have what it takes to decipher his iconic voice? pic.twitter.com/siaY2YprpB — Middle East Film & Comic Con™ (@MEFCC) September 29, 2023

The event will also feature a cosplay competition, with the prize pool rising to Dh35,000 for winners across different categories. Registration for the cosplay competition is also open.

MEFCC is an annual event that attract fans of all forms of pop culture, from gaming to anime and everything in between.

The event started in Dubai and was initially held at the World Trade Centre but made a move to Abu Dhabi in 2022.

Many celebrities make an appearance at the event every year, with this year’s iteration attracting the likes of Star Wars actor Hayden Christensen and Matt Smith of House of the Dragon and Doctor Who fame.

Pop culture fans can expect more celebrity announcements in the coming months.

The 2024 Middle East Film and Comic con will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, tickets can be purchased at www.mefcc.com.