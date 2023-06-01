Dinosaurs, Samurai and Basketball: PlayStation Plus monthly games announced for June

PlayStation Plus has announced three games that will be made available on the basic package on June 6.

Sony's subscription service has three tiers that allow members to download games at no extra cost other than the subscription fee. These three games will be made available to subscribers of every tier.

For subscribers of the most basic Essential tier which starts at $7.99 per month, this is the highlight of the month.

Spanning a range of genres and styles, the titles include basketball game NBA 2K23, dinosaur park simulator Jurassic World Evolution 2 and the indie side-scroller Trek to Yomi.

Here's what to expect:

NBA 2K23

With the NBA season reaching its boiling-point conclusion, as the Denver Nuggets face off against the Miami Heat in the finals, excitement for the sport is very high.

Those looking to experience a fun take on dunking and hooping can leap in with Electronic Arts’s latest basketball title, NBA 2K23.

Much like other sports simulator games from EA, the NBA 2K series offers different play modes. Whether gamers want to control a single rookie and take them to the highest echelons of the sport, or shoot it out against friends online, this game has a variety of challenges to choose from.

The star athlete on the cover of this title is the Phoenix Suns player, Devin Booker.

NBA 2K23 will be available on both the PlayStation 4 and 5.

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the release of Jurassic Park, the team at Sony have added Jurassic World Evolution 2 to its selection of monthly games.

Released in 2021 to critical acclaim, this construction and management simulator allows players to run and control their own dinosaur theme parks.

Taking cues from other beloved theme park simulators, the game dishes out plenty of inconvenient surprises. Problem-solving and keeping raptors from mauling the visitors are both high on the agenda.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 will be available on both the PlayStation 4 and 5.

Trek to Yomi

Finally, there is Trek to Yomi, published by indie game company Devolver Digital. This side-scrolling action game harks back to classic franchises such as Super Mario Bros and Sonic, as well as recent success Cuphead (2017).

Released in 2022 to above-average reviews, the game is very stylised and cinematic – made to feel like Japanese Samurai films from the 1950s.

Trek to Yomi tells the story of Hiroki, a warrior who must overcome the forces of evil to protect the ones he loves.

Players take down hordes of enemies with a trusty katana and bow and arrow.

Trek to Yomi will be available on both the PlayStation 4 and 5.