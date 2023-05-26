Contemporary African Photography Prize reveals 2023 shortlist

The Contemporary African Photography Prize has named 25 photographers in the shortlist for its 2023 award.

The CAP Prize, as it more popularly known, is awarded to photographers with a body of work produced in Africa or which reflects on experiences of the African diaspora around the world. The annual competition has been taking place since 2012.

Shortlisted photographers were selected by a panel of 20 judges. Their selection criteria focused on the technical and aesthetic aspects of the work, as well as content, general style and originality. Submissions ranged between 10 and 25 photographs per artist.

Five winners will be named on July 7 at a ceremony in Arles, France. Their work will be exhibited in institutions and at photography events across the world. Previous winners have exhibited at the International Photo Festival Olten, Grassi Museum of Applied Arts, Museum Rietberg, Auckland Festival of Photography and IAF Basel.

Last year's winners included Amina Kadous, whose White Gold series focused on the Egyptian cotton industry.

Remofiloe Nomandla Mayisela’s Lip Service, meanwhile, took its cue from the problematic phrase "the way to man's heart is through his stomach". The work highlighted the spaces women are pigeonholed into by patriarchal systems, drawing comparisons between the female form and food.

For Kakenya's Dream, Lee-Ann Olwage worked with girls from the nonprofit organisation Kakenya's Dream. The institution is aimed at empowering young women through education and bolstering communities in rural Kenya, while also highlighting dangerous traditional practices such as female genital mutilation.

Mahefa Dimbiniaina Randrianarivelo’s Sarotava took its title from the Malagasy word for mask. The body of work featured portraits of people without heads.

Finally, Pamela Tulizo’s Double Identite aimed to show the multifaceted identity of Goma women, contrasting how they are represented as victims in the press with how they want to be perceived: as strong, beautiful women capable of combating social injustice.