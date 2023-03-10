The Super Mario Bros Movie final trailer, cast and release date

The final trailer for the big-screen return of beloved '80s game series Super Mario Bros has been released, with many fans praising it for staying faithful to the game's look and feel.

Featuring the voices of an A-list cast including Chris Pratt, Jack Black and Anya Taylor-Joy, the film — the third for the video game franchise — is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, known for creating the popular animated series Teen Titans Go!

The first trailer of The Super Mario Bros Movie was unveiled in October and briefly reignited a debate about Pratt's casting as lead character Mario, an Italian plumber who lives in the Mushroom Kingdom. Directors Horvath and Jelenic had revealed that Pratt would not be using the character's signature voice and instead would be giving Mario his own take.

Fans may at least be pleased by the fact that the trailers show the film is a faithful recreation of the Super Mario universe, also featuring many of the game's beloved characters and elements, including a race down Rainbow Road.

What is The Super Mario Bros Movie about?

According to the synopsis of the film, Mario and his brother Luigi are transported down a mysterious pipe while attempting to fix an underground water system, and are sucked into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi, who has been kidnapped by Bowser, the leader of the turtle-like Koopa race.

Who stars in the film?

Chris Pratt will voice Mario in a new big screen adaptation of the beloved game franchise. AFP

While Pratt plays Mario, Charlie Day voices his brother, Luigi. Taylor-Joy is the voice of the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach.

Comedian Keegan-Michael Key voices Toad, a resident of Mushroom Kingdom who helps Mario in his quest, while Black has been cast as Bowser, Mario's arch nemesis and the main antagonist of the Super Mario Bros franchise.

Seth Rogan voices Donkey Kong, while Charles Martinet, who has voiced the characters of Mario and Luigi in the Super Mario Bros games for more than 30 years, makes a special appearance.

When will the film be out?

Originally scheduled to be released in December, The Super Mario Bros Movie will now hit cinemas on April 5 in the US and April 20 in the UAE. Fans in Japan, the game's birthplace, will be able to watch it from April 28.