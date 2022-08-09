‘Rise of the Witches’: production underway for biggest TV series in Saudi history

Production has started for adventure-fantasy series Rise of the Witches.

The show is set to be the biggest made in Saudi Arabia, with MBC Group pulling out all the stops to create an immersive adaptation of Saudi author Osamah Almuslim's bestselling novel, Rise of the Witches. It will also have the largest-ever special effects budget for a Saudi production.

It is supported by the team behind Neom, which also has plans to be a major film and TV production hub. Currently, the 10-part series is being filmed on three purpose-built studio sets.

Rise of the Witches is set in ancient Arabia and details the story of an epic war between two rival witch covens named Afsaar and Da’ja’a.

Almuslim, a prolific fantasy and horror novelist, has imagined a vivid world dominated by male magicians who want to prevent women from performing magical arts. Two young witches secretly learn how to wield magic and form their own covens to protect themselves and seek further knowledge.

Tensions rise when the two covens go to war.

'Rise of the Witches' is a 10-episode series. Photo: MBC Group

Rise of the Witches will feature a predominantly Saudi cast, led by actresses Ida AlKusay and Sumaya Rida, alongside actor Aziz Gharbawi.

Saudi YouTuber and actress Joud Alsfyani, known online as Jay Starlit, is also starring in the series and recently posted a short video on Twitter of her last day of filming.

She captioned the tweet: “Today I finished filming my character, Thina, in the biggest Saudi project, which will be available next year. Rise of the Witches is adapted from the novel by Osamah Almuslim.”

اليوم خلصت تصوير شخصيتي( ضنة) في اكبر عمل سعودي راح ينزل السنه الجايه rise of the witches 🥹❤️ المقتبس من كتاب بساتين عربستان ل أستاذ أسامة المسلم ومرا فرحانه بالي سويته وانشاءالله تنبسطون وانتم تتفرجون ع شهور من العمل والتعب تحت الصحرا وعالم مليان سحر . pic.twitter.com/zTnnukax4Q — jay jay✨🐳 (@starlitt21) July 31, 2022

The show’s storyline was adapted from a novel by author of The Enemy and Young Bond series Charlie Higson, along with two female Saudi writers.

“Rise of the Witches is a true home-grown production and features recognisable and new faces, with talent both in front of and behind the cameras,” said executive producer Zeinab Abu Alsamh.

“This series will no doubt make household names of the cast — this outstanding fantasy-adventure is not one to be missed.”

Rise of the Witches will be available to stream on Shahid later this year.

