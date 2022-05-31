'Al Maktab': 'The Office' to be remade for Arabic-speaking audience

David Brent’s awkward office jokes are being translated into Arabic, as BBC Studios and MBC Studios have announced they are remaking Golden Globe-winning comedy series The Office for an Arab audience.

Titled Al Maktab, the Saudi Arabia-led version of the show will begin filming in June.

The Office is a fly-on-the-wall-style mockumentary about the employees of Wernham Hogg paper company in Berkshire as they go about their rather dull day-to-day routine, managed by their inappropriate but loveable boss. It was written by British comedians Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, and first hit UK screens two decades ago.

The Arabic-language series, the 12th international version, is being directed by Egyptian filmmaker Hisham Fathi, with the main character being played by Saleh Abuamrh, although in this version he’s called Malik Al-Tawaifi. It takes place in a courier services company.

Quote Al Maktab features a very talented cast from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond who will bring the stories of this eccentric group of colleagues and their boss to life Zeinab Abul Alsamh, general manager of MBC Studios KSA

Other actors joining the cast include Fahad Albutairi, Nawaf Alshobaili, Saad Aziz, Adhwa Fahad, Razan Mansour, Reem Busati and Hisham Hawsawi.

“Although office working may look slightly different for many of us in 2022, the familiarity of these well-observed characters as they navigate petty rivalries, moments of friendship and humour, and a boss that sometimes makes a fool of themselves still rings just as true," Andre Renaud, SVP Format Sales for BBC Studios, said in a statement.

“I’m sure audiences in the Middle East and the Gulf will take Malik and his team to their hearts as much as audiences did with David Brent in the UK.”

Zeinab Abu Alsamh, general manager of MBC Studios KSA, said it’s “incredibly exciting” to bring the show’s format to the Middle East.

“Al Maktab features a very talented cast from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and beyond who will bring the stories of this eccentric group of colleagues and their boss to life, reimagined for Middle Eastern and Gulf audiences for the very first time. It’s definitely one for the history books.”

The 20-part series will be broadcast on MBC’s TV channels and stream via Shahid VIP later this year. A specific date has yet to be announced.

Rise in Arabic remakes

The announcement follows a string of Arabic-language remakes of popular global shows and films over the past few years.

Most recently, an Arabic version of legal drama Suits, the American version of which stars Megan, Duchess of Sussex, was released on OSN in April.

Specifically tailored to regional audiences, it features court cases and relationship dynamics that are unique to Egypt and the wider Arab world.

“The show is similar to the original version,” said Tarek El Ganainy, founder of TVision for Media Productions, at a red carpet event held to mark the show’s launch.

“But for those who haven’t heard of or never watched the US version of Suits, they will feel like it’s an Arabic series.”

