Snapchat for Web is coming — here's what it means for UAE users

Snapchat is coming to desktop. The platform’s messaging service will soon be available on the web and users will be able to send snaps via their computer rather than solely from a smartphone.

The new service is available to Snapchat+ subscribers in the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. It will soon arrive in France, Germany, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, before being rolled out to the rest of the world. However, an exact date for when it will launch in the UAE and Saudi Arabia has not yet been announced.

Users can access Snapchat for Web by visiting web.snapchat.com and logging in. There, they can immediately resume conversations just like on the app. While looking to send pictures, the website will also have several Lenses available on desktop, which will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

In terms of privacy and security, Snapchat for Web has added two-step verficiation from the mobile app. While on PC, conversations will be hidden when a user clicks on another tab, window or task.

Currently, Snapchat for Web is being launched on Chrome and will work with the browser regardless of whether it is a Mac or a PC.

Snap's AR growth in the Mena region

In an exclusive interview with The National earlier this month, Hussein Freijeh, general manager of Snap in the Middle East and North Africa, said the company is trying to strengthen its position in the augmented reality space and provide revenue streams to creators and developers.

“We’re focusing on augmented reality developers to allow them to create experiences and monetise them. We’re hiring local talent in Saudi Arabia to make sure we get more understanding of the culture and bring the nuances across the board,” Freijeh said.

“The GCC is one of the most engaged communities for Snapchat globally, with a wide community of creators and potential partnerships in the advertising market to help drive revenue.”

Instagram launched a desktop version in 2020 and initially only allowed users to like posts and access direct messages. Last year, the Meta-owned app added the ability to post pictures and videos via the desktop version.