Mayyas next set to perform on 'America's Got Talent' in August

Lebanese dance company Mayyas dazzled the America's Got Talent judges this month, but fans will have to wait until August to see the crew perform on the talent show's stage once again.

The Beirut troupe of performers were given a fast track to the live shows when Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara hit the golden buzzer, telling them "it was the most beautiful, creative dancing [she had] ever seen."

The group's founder and choreographer Nadim Cherfan confirmed to The National that they are now back in Beirut, and are due to return to the US for the next rounds in August.

Some of Lebanese dance group Mayyas with their choreographer and founder Nadim Cherfan in Beirut on June 29. AFP

According to the schedule for season 17 of America's Got Talent, the auditions will run until August 2. From August 9, the series will broadcast six episodes of the quarter-finals, which is when Mayyas are next set to perform.

The semi-finals will run with biweekly episodes from August 30 until September 7. The finals will be shown on September 13 and 14.

Season 17 of America's Got Talent features judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Vergara, and is hosted by actor Terry Crews.

In the run-up to the quarter-finals, Mayyas are putting in the rehearsal hours. This week, Cherfan told The National: "Every day we're in the studio from afternoon 'til after midnight.

"We only leave when the power goes off."

This is not their first talent show experience. Mayyas won season six of Arabs Got Talent in 2019 and participated in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions in the same year. Their Arabs Got Talent win came with a new car and a 200,000 Saudi riyal ($53,333) cash prize.

The prize for winning America's Got Talent is a sum of $1 million.

Watch Mayyas' full America's Got Talent audition here: