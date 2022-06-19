Ben Stiller meets Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Ben Stiller has travelled to Poland to meet and raise support for refugees fleeing Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

Working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the award-winning actor and director shared a photograph on his Instagram on Saturday, showing him conversing with UNHCR volunteers.

“I’ve just arrived in Poland with UNHCR, to meet families whose lives have been torn apart by war and violence in Ukraine,” Stiller, who is also a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador, wrote in the post’s caption. “Millions have been forced to flee their homes with over 90 per cent being women and children.”

Ben Stiller in Rzeszow, Poland, on a visit to help highlight the growing needs of those who have fled the war in Ukraine. Photo: Andrew McConnell / UNHCR

“I’m here to learn, to share stories that illustrate the human impact of war and to amplify calls for solidarity. I hope you’ll follow along and share your own messages of support, for people who have fled their homes in Ukraine and for people who have been forced to flee all over the world. Everyone has the right to seek safety. Whoever, wherever, whenever.”

Stiller is the latest star to use his platform in support of those affected by Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Star couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were one of the first celebrities to help raise support for displaced Ukrainians. In February, the pair announced they were matching all donations to the UN Refugee Agency benefiting Ukrainians who were fleeing their homes for safety.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis also launched a GoFundMe page, raising more than their $30 million target in support of refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Leonardo DiCaprio also reportedly donated to the humanitarian groups Care, International Rescue Committee, UNHCR, and Save the Children, in support of Ukraine.

In March, model Gigi Hadid took to social media to share that she was helping Ukraine by donating her earnings from the fashion shows she worked.