Jeff Bezos sends cheeky warning to Leonardo DiCaprio after viral Twitter video

Catch him if you can, Jeff Bezos.

The Amazon founder posted a playful video on Twitter after a post showing Leonardo DiCaprio chatting up Mr Bezos's girlfriend went viral this week.

In the video, Lauren Sanchez can be seen looking adoringly at DiCaprio while standing beside her billionaire boyfriend at a gala for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

The internet promptly reacted, calling the Titanic actor “Mr Steal Your Girl".

Even the wannabe cosmonaut got in on the fun.

“Leo, come over here. I want to show you something …" Mr Bezos posted, posing behind a red “Danger!” sign that read, “Steep cliff. Fatal drop.”

DiCaprio has been dating actress Camila Morrone, who also attended the star-studded event.

“Beautiful evening last night at the LACMA Art + Film Gala” hosted by fashion designer Eva Chow and Mr DiCaprio, Ms Sanchez said on Instagram.

“An amazing event that will benefit important museum initiatives, exhibitions and programming for years to come.”

Mr Bezos and Ms Sanchez have been dating since 2019 after he and MacKenzie Scott announced on Twitter they were divorcing after 25 years of marriage.

An avid environmentalist, DiCaprio also rubbed elbows with Prince Charles while attending Cop26 in Glasgow last week though there are no reports of a social media showdown over the other Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.