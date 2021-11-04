From Priyanka Chopra to Manish Malhotra, how Bollywood stars are celebrating Diwali

After comparatively sombre celebrations last year, Diwali festivities are back with a bang in 2021. While some Covid-19 regulations are in place in India, many stars have chosen to spend the festival of lights with intimate family gatherings, sweets, prayers and warm wishes to their fans.

Here’s a look at some of the sparkling star-studded celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Chopra Jonas sparkled in an Arpita Mehta lehenga. The star, who is currently in Los Angeles, shared her Diwali look with a message wishing “love, light and happiness to everyone".

Manish Malhotra

Manish Malhotra celebrates Diwali at home with the young stars of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan, left, Janhvi, right and Khushi Kapoor. Photo: @manishmalhotra05

The sought after celebrity fashion designer hosted an intimate Diwali dinner at his residence on Tuesday. On the guest list at this very low-key event were veteran actor Rekha, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi, with the ladies dress impeccably in white.

Soha Ali Khan

The actress shared an intimate picture of the family with her husband Kunal Khemu and daughter Inaaya praying. “May love and light illuminate every dark corner of your home,” she wrote. A few days before Diwali, Soha shared another photo of her daughter and a rangoli pattern.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Bollywood A-lister didn’t specifically mention Diwali, but she shared an intimate snap of her youngest child Jeh. “Love and light,” she titled the post.

Shilpa Shetty

Shetty, who is celebrating Diwali at home, shared a gorgeous picture of herself holding a lamp, dressed in pink. Proving that she loves Diwali sweets as much as the rest of us, she also shared some Instastories explaining different homemade treats.

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor poses with actress Krystle D'souza at her Diwali bash. Instagram/ @ektarkapoor

The Indian producer upped the glam quotient with a star-studded Diwali party. The event was packed with well-known television personalities such as Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Krystle D’Souza and Hina Khan. Mouni Roy, who is often in Dubai, was also at the event, as was Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan

The Bollywood bigwig must have been feeling pretty nostalgic because he posted an old photo of himself and wife Jaya Bachchan lighting crackers. He also tweeted a throwback picture of the entire family – including Aishwarya, Abhishek and his grandaughter Aaradhya – praying.

Ramesh Taurani

The producer also hosted a star-studded Diwali bash at his residence in Mumbai. On the guest list were celebrities such as Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Suniel Shetty, Aayush Sharma, Ekta Kapoor and more. While Khan and Deol kept it casual in simple black ensembles, most of the others dressed in intricate traditional attire.

