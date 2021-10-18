Giant refugee puppet Little Amal to arrive on UK beach for last leg of European journey

A giant moving puppet that has traversed Europe over four months on stilts will reach the final leg of an 8,000-kilometre journey on Tuesday, when it reaches UK shores.

Little Amal, the 3.5-metre marionette representing a Syrian refugee girl aged 9, began her voyage in Gaziantep along the Syrian-Turkish border and carried on through Greece, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and France.

Created by Good Chance Theatre, The Walk is Little Amal’s expedition to Manchester in search of her mother, “shining a light on the millions of displaced refugee children she represents,” say the organisers.

“The attention of the world is elsewhere right now, which makes it more important than ever to reignite the conversation about the refugee crisis and to change the narrative around it. Yes, refugees need food and blankets, but they also need dignity and a voice,” said Amir Nizar Zuabi, the project’s artistic director. He said Little Amal’s colossal size is meant to inspire people to “think big and act bigger.”

Read More Little Amal refugee puppet visits Vatican

According to the data provided by the United Nations child rights agency, Unicef, children make up less than one-third of the global population but nearly half the world’s refugees.

More than 33 million children have been forcibly displaced at the end of 2020, including about 13 million child refugees, around one million asylum-seeking children, and an estimated 3.7 million child refugees live in camps or collective centres.

Little Amal visited the United Nations building in Geneva, Switzerland. Nicolas Dupraz

Like the many thousands of people who have made perilous cross-Channel journeys to seek refuge in the UK this year, Little Amal will take her first steps in England on the beaches of Folkestone in Kent before making her way to the capital.

An array of city-wide community performances will mark the tail end of the “travelling festival of hope” when Little Amal visits London from this Friday to Monday, October 25, including events at St Paul’s Cathedral and Shakespeare’s Globe theatre.

“We can’t wait to welcome Little Amal,” tweeted the Royal Opera House, where an evening vigil will be held and the giant puppet will "sleep" for the night.

🚶‍♀️ We can't wait to welcome Little Amal to the Royal Opera House next week



Over the past few months, #TheWalk has seen a 3 metre-tall artwork of a young Syrian refugee child travel from Turkey to the UK to focus attention on the urgent needs of refugeeshttps://t.co/Gm59ChWp1o pic.twitter.com/8RMyUKTScz — Royal Opera House (@RoyalOperaHouse) October 16, 2021

A birthday party to celebrate Little Amal’s 10th birthday party will take place at the Victoria and Albert Museum, with children from across London in attendance and a birthday cake by the well-known chef Yotam Ottolenghi.

“Every show I’ve produced has been preparation for producing The Walk,” said David Lan, one of the producers of the travelling theatre troupe.

“We‘ve long believed that artists, grass roots communities and civic society leaders should come together to make art that matters in the real world. The Walk is that coming together.”

Little Amal is highlighting the plight of child refugees and the dangers facing unaccompanied minors seeking refuge. According to UNICEF, half of the 34 million refugees and asylum seekers who have been forcibly displaced from their own countries are children. UNHCR: Sokratis Baltagiannis

It takes three puppeteers to operate Little Amal – a stilt walker who also animates her face and a puppeteer on each of her arms. The team of 10 puppeteers includes two from refugee backgrounds who have themselves travelled the route.

Built by the Handspring Puppet Company, a pre-eminent puppet production company best known for its work on the runaway hit play War Horse, Little Amal was built from moulded cane and carbon fibre that would allow her to be operated for long periods and under various weather conditions.

Little Amal will also visit various cities in the UK before culminating The Walk in Manchester on Wednesday, November 3 with a finale event produced by Manchester International Festival.

The Walk events in London

When: Friday, October 22, 10am-noon BST; Where: Deptford Broadway, Lewisham Council

Little Amal’s first stop in London will be a magical, fun-filled morning in Deptford at Lewisham’s first major event as they prepare to be part of the Mayor of London’s Borough of Culture in 2022 and as the country’s first Borough of Sanctuary. A family-friendly interactive event during which Amal will explore Deptford High Street with local children who will teach her all about life in Lewisham and learn about her journey.

When: Saturday, October 23, 10am BST; Where: St Paul’s Cathedral

Amal arrives weary at St Paul’s Cathedral in the heart of the City of London. The Great West Door, the ceremonial doors of the cathedral, will open wide allowing children from across London, members of St Paul’s community and other faith leaders to welcome Amal to the cathedral. The event will be filled with spoken word and music directed by Phyllida Lloyd before Little Amal is guided through the cathedral gardens.

When: Saturday, October 23, 1pm BST; Where: Shakespeare’s Globe

As she continues her journey across London, Little Amal will visit Shakespeare’s Globe. At the groundling gates of the open-air theatre on Bankside, the public, audience members and company of Twelfth Night will have the chance to meet Little Amal before the matinee performance.

When: Saturday, October 23, 4pm BST; Where: Southbank Centre, The Clore Ballroom

Little Amal will arrive at the Southbank Centre to take part in Welcome Wishes, part of the London Literature Festival. Through craft, singing and storytelling, audiences will be transported to the world of Swallow’s Kiss, a new novel by writer Sita Brahmachari and illustrator Jane Ray.

The uplifting tale helps young readers understand the lives of refugee children and follows the story of Blessing, who discovers a bag of paper birds bearing wishes written by refugee children from around the world and flies to meet the people who made them.

When: Saturday, October 23, 5.45pm BST; Where: The National Theatre

The National Theatre will welcome Little Amal with a choir singing from its terraces. The choir members will be made up of the theatre's Public Acts initiative community members, staff and companies and choirs from across the local area. Singer-songwriter Juliana Yazbeck will perform a welcoming solo that will lead into the choir performing I Am My Own Way Home from Pericles, first performed in the Olivier Theatre in 2018 to launch the NT’s Public Acts nationwide initiative to create extraordinary acts of theatre and community.

When: Saturday, October 23, 7pm BST; Where: Somerset House

After crossing Waterloo Bridge, Amal arrives at the spectacular Somerset House courtyard and is welcomed by a 20-minute dance specially choreographed by Ruby Portus. This will include an intergenerational cast of dancers from the National Youth Dance Company and the Company of Elders, which are run by Sadler's Wells theatre.

When: Saturday, October 23, 11.15pm BST; Where: Royal Opera House

The Royal Opera House welcomes Little Amal, giving her A Bed for the Night in the Paul Hamlyn Hall. The evening’s programme includes performances by dancers from The Royal Ballet, singers from The Royal Opera, Citizens of the World Choir, Phosphoros Theatre Company and Syrian oud player Rihab Azar, who lives in London.