Reportage Group and Sabah Investment Group showcase Sea Breeze Projects in Azerbaijan

Reportage Group continues to expand its international presence through its strategic partnership with Sabah Investment Group, as the two companies hosted an event in Abu Dhabi to showcase four real estate projects within Sea Breeze, an integrated residential and resort destination on the Caspian coast near Baku, Azerbaijan. Bringing together sales teams, media representatives and guests, the event highlighted Azerbaijan’s role in Reportage Group’s international growth strategy and how the projects contribute to the wider vision for Sea Breeze.

The event featured Reportage Heights, Panorama by Elie Saab, Arabian Ranches Baku and Brabus Island, highlighting their master plans, key features and positioning within the wider destination. It also provided attendees and media representatives with a deeper understanding of Azerbaijan’s real estate market and the investment opportunities within Sea Breeze, alongside the destination’s residential, tourism and leisure offerings.

Each of the four projects offers a distinct residential concept within Sea Breeze, catering to different lifestyles and buyer preferences. Reportage Heights features modern waterfront apartments with panoramic sea views, spacious terraces and leisure facilities, while Panorama by ELIE SAAB introduces branded residences with interiors designed by ELIE SAAB Maison, reflecting the fashion house’s signature design aesthetic. Inspired by Eastern architecture, Arabian Ranches Baku offers apartments and townhouses designed around family living and resort-style amenities. Meanwhile, BRABUS Island Baku brings the German luxury brand’s distinctive design approach to the Caspian coast through a collection of waterfront residences and villas.

Andrea Nucera, Group Managing Director at Reportage Group, said, “Our approach to international growth is to identify markets where we can deliver projects that respond to local demand and create long-term value. Sea Breeze brings together residential living, tourism and leisure within one destination, offering scope for a diverse portfolio that serves different buyer needs. Through our collaboration with Sabah Investment Group, we are bringing this approach to Azerbaijan, combining our development expertise with local market insight to deliver distinctive projects within Sea Breeze."

Orkhan Mustafayev, Founder and Chairman of Sabah Investment Group, said, “Our collaboration with Reportage Group reflects a shared ambition to contribute to Azerbaijan's real estate sector and strengthen Sea Breeze's appeal as a destination to live, visit and invest. By bringing together projects with different property types, features and lifestyle offerings, we aim to provide buyers with a range of options within a single integrated destination.”

Sea Breeze is located on the Caspian Sea coast, approximately 30 minutes from central Baku, and spans around 500 hectares. The development includes more than three million square metres of completed residential and commercial space and is home to more than 20,000 residents.

Founded by businessman Emin Agalarov, Sea Breeze is being developed as an integrated community combining residential and tourism accommodation with commercial and leisure facilities. Its master plan, designed by British firm Scott Brownrigg, covers an 18-kilometre coastal strip, with all phases targeted for completion by 2035.