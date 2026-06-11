Binance unlocks seamless dirham crypto access in UAE with regulated bank integration and zero deposit fees

Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, announced the launch of its fully regulated dirham on and off-ramp solution in the UAE, enabling users to move between fiat and crypto with a level of simplicity, cost efficiency, and trust that marks a new chapter for digital assets in the region.

For years, entering crypto often meant navigating fragmented systems, hidden fees, or relying on peer-to-peer methods that left users questioning both cost and security. Today, that experience changes.

With direct integration into the UAE banking system through Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, one of the country’s most established financial institutions, Binance users can deposit dirhams into their accounts with zero fees (minimum Dh10 and maximum Dh7,200,000 a day) and withdraw funds at some of the lowest costs in the market (minimum Dh11 and maximum Dh7,200,000 a day).

Transactions are processed seamlessly, within the same business day, and conducted entirely in dirhams, removing the friction of foreign exchange conversions and unnecessary intermediaries. This is more than a product launch. It is the removal of the final barrier between traditional finance and crypto in one of the world’s most forward-looking regulatory environments.

Built under the UAE’s Client Money Account framework, the solution reflects a broader shift in the region’s approach to digital assets, one that prioritises user protection, transparency and long-term infrastructure over experimentation.

Binance’s regulated environment ensures that user funds are protected with institutional-grade controls, offering a level of assurance that stands apart from informal or unregulated alternatives.

This launch serves not only Binance’s existing user base, but also a growing segment of new users in the UAE seeking regulated access to digital assets as part of a diversified portfolio strategy. By making dirham transfers simpler, faster and more cost-efficient, Binance is reducing the barriers to entry for first-time crypto participants while enhancing the experience for existing users operating across both fiat and digital asset markets.

Tarik Erk, Binance’s head of Middle East, North Africa and Turkey and senior executive officer Abu Dhabi, said: "At its core, this is about trust meeting usability.

"For a long time, access to crypto required compromise, whether on cost, speed or confidence. What we are introducing today changes that equation entirely. Users in the UAE can now move their money from their bank to crypto and back in a way that feels natural, regulated, and efficient. This is what real adoption looks like when infrastructure catches up with ambition.”

The launch also signals a deeper maturation of the dirham crypto ecosystem. No longer defined by early-stage experimentation, the market is now entering a phase where execution matters more than promise.

The ability to offer direct, regulated and cost-efficient fiat access is a critical milestone in that journey.

By combining zero-fee deposits, minimal withdrawal costs, direct bank integration and a regulated framework, Binance is setting a benchmark for how users in the region engage with digital assets.

As the UAE continues to position itself as a global hub for responsible crypto innovation, this development reinforces a simple but powerful idea. The future of finance is not just about access. It is about access you can trust.