Unlock Abu Dhabi’s most rewarding luxury shopping experience with Darna Rewards

This Eid Al Adha, shoppers are invited to discover a more rewarding way to experience luxury shopping, as Darna Rewards brings its most rewarding luxury experience to date, evolving beyond The Galleria Al Maryah Island to include Yas Mall and Al Jimi Mall for the first time.

Running from May 18 to 31, the campaign unlocks exclusive rewards across more than 100 of the world’s sought-after brands, spanning fashion, beauty, jewellery and watches. With a minimum cumulative spend of Dh5,000, shoppers can enjoy up to 10 per cent value back, capped at Dh30,000.

Designed to complement the spirit of Eid through elevated shopping, thoughtful gifting and moments that feel truly rewarding, the campaign seamlessly enhances every moment spent exploring Abu Dhabi’s world-class luxury retail landscape.

Shoppers get 10% in value back for a minimum cumulative spend of Dh5,000, with rewards capped at Dh30,000. Info

Three destinations, one campaign

Following the success of its debut in December at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, the coming campaign marks a new chapter, transforming it from a single destination event into a multi-location shopping experience spanning Abu Dhabi and Al Ain for the first time.

At its core, The Galleria Al Maryah Island remains the campaign’s anchor, home to the capital’s most distinguished collection of luxury houses and a refined dining scene. Yas Mall extends the experience to the vibrant energy of Yas Island, one of the UAE’s most visited lifestyle destinations, while Al Jimi Mall introduces the campaign to Al Ain, the capital’s cultural heart.

Building on this, Saoud Khoory, chief retail officer at Aldar Investment, said: “Expanding the campaign beyond The Galleria Al Maryah Island to include Yas Mall and Al Jimi Mall reflects our continued focus on creating a more connected and cohesive retail ecosystem across our destinations.

This time the campaign extends to Yas Mall and Al Jimi Mall, along with The Galleria Al Maryah Island. Info

The campaign not only aims to elevate the retail experience through meaningful rewards but also celebrates the UAE’s position as a leading destination for luxury, where choice, service and experiences come together to deliver tangible value for our customers.”

A more rewarding Eid

Whether discovering seasonal collections, selecting thoughtful gifts or enjoying elevated shopping moments, every purchase will go further this Eid.

Guests can unlock up to 10 per cent value back on eligible purchases through the Darna Rewards app, transforming shopping across three leading malls into an experience that feels effortless, elevated and distinctly rewarding.

Seamless shopping experience