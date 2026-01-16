Washing water waste out of fashion

We’ve all had that perfect pair of jeans – the ones that fit just right, in the perfect colour, and with a style that feels like it was made for us. But when you look a little closer, we might realise they are not as perfect as they seem. Why? Because it takes nearly 3,781 litres of water to make the average pair of jeans. That’s enough to fill around 50 baths.

The garment industry has grown up around waterways, which have provided the transportation, power for mills and water sources for production. But it has also led to pollution and huge water waste.

As the fashion industry continues to grow, the environmental cost of producing clothing is becoming an increasingly urgent issue. Reducing water consumption is essential to creating a more sustainable future for fashion.

Local Initiatives and Vision 2030

The UAE, as a hub for innovation and sustainability in the Middle East, increasingly recognises the need to address environmental challenges like water conservation. Under the framework of Vision 2030, the UAE government has prioritised sustainability, with significant investments in water management and innovative technologies to address water scarcity.

The National Water Strategy 2036 aims to ensure the sustainable use of water resources, improving efficiency and reducing waste across various sectors, including textiles. With growing awareness of global water issues, local stakeholders are looking at cutting-edge solutions such as digital textile printing and sustainable manufacturing practices to minimise the ecological impact of industries such as fashion.

An XXXL-sized problem

The textile industry has a heavy environmental footprint - globally and in the Middle East. According to Tadweer Group, the UAE’s annual textile consumption stands at around 500 million items, of which approximately 210,000 tonnes end up as discarded material – up to 90% of which currently goes to landfill. This waste is especially significant for a region with ambitious sustainability goals and highlights the urgency for the textile and fashion industries to embrace redesign, recycling and more sustainable manufacturing methods.

Why all the water?

Water waste in clothing production begins with the raw materials. Most textiles are woven from cotton, which requires more water than any other crop. Producing just one kilogram of raw cotton requires between 7,000 and 29,000 litres of water, whereas 1,827 litres of water are used to produce one kilogram of wheat and cereal grains only need 1,000 litres per kilogram. The manufacturing process also needs huge volumes of water. The cotton must be bleached, dyed, printed and rinsed. Dyed cotton requires up to 150 litres of water per kilogram.

What technology is available to reduce the huge waste associated with traditional analogue methods used in clothing manufacture?

Technology that’s making an impact

The pre- and post-treatment of fabrics for printing is an area where new technology can significantly reduce water use. Epson’s Monna Lisa ML-13000 is an example of a modern digital printer that uses pigment ink, simplifying the whole process and reducing water use by up to 97 per cent compared to traditional textile printing.

The UAE’s annual textile consumption stands at around 500 million items. Photo: Gio Staiano

Digital textile printing also allows for on-demand production, removing unnecessary water and textile waste associated with traditional analogue processes that are not well-suited for low print volumes, resulting in overproduction. Digital printers are also compact in size and can help shorten supply chain processes, keeping production closer to where it’s consumed.

Epson’s digital printing is just one of the technologies that’s helping the textile industry move toward more sustainable production. Another is Epson’s Dry Fibre Technology for textiles.

Cutting waste in other ways

A prototype is being developed that defibrates used clothing and mill ends into base fibres, which can be supplied for subsequent processes to create new non-woven materials. The defibering process is waterless, although moderate humidity is required. If used widely, this could help solve two of the industry’s major challenges: the huge volume of water needed for production and the current low volume of clothing recycling.

To highlight the possibilities of sustainable technology, renowned UAE-based fashion designer Michael Cinco collaborated with Epson during Arab Fashion Week 2023. Using Epson’s digital printing technology, Cinco was able to print intricate designs for his runway collection inspired by Gustav Klimt, showcasing the power of sustainable, high-quality textile printing. This collaboration underscores the growing importance of environmentally conscious practices in the fashion industry, especially in the UAE, where sustainability is becoming an increasingly integral part of the fashion landscape.

A change of mindset

Next time you choose a garment, consider the innovation behind it and envision a future where informed choices help drive responsible production and help protect our environment for the next generation.

