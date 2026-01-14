Arcapita announces partnership with Cloud Capital to acquire 21-megawatt data centre in US

Arcapita Group Holdings Limited, the global alternative investment firm, has entered a joint venture partnership with Cloud Capital to acquire a 21-megawatt data centre in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with plans to expand its capacity to 31MW.

Cloud Capital is a leading global data centre investment management firm with a diversified portfolio of 26 high-quality data centre assets totalling more than$5.5 billion in assets under management, with long-standing relationships with top-tier tenants in the sector.

The data centre is primarily leased on a long-term basis to a leading provider of sovereign AI and cloud inferencing solutions and is strategically positioned to benefit from surging demand for high-density digital infrastructure driven by artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and enterprise digital transformation. The planned 10MW expansion is expected to significantly increase operating income and enhance the overall value of the investment.

Minneapolis represents a growing data centre hub underpinned by robust power infrastructure, low natural disaster risk, and a diversified economic base spanning Fortune 500 and 1000 companies, healthcare leaders and technology innovators. The region continues to experience record-low data centre vacancy rates amid accelerating AI adoption and heightened enterprise cloud demand.

Martin Tan, chief investment officer at Arcapita, said: “Artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure are forming an increasingly important part of Arcapita’s long-term strategy, aligned with our focus on resilient, income-generating assets.

"Our partnership with Cloud Capital, a specialised data centre investment management firm with top-tier tenant relationships, represents a key milestone for Arcapita in this segment and provides us with a strong foundation to scale across key markets.”

Shariar Mohajer, president and chief investment officer at Cloud Capital, said: “Our investment in this Minneapolis data centre reflects our commitment to identifying strategic assets that offer both immediate income and significant upside.

"With 21MW of stabilised capacity and an additional 10MW of expansion potential, we are delivering a highly attractive investment that provides a downside-protected return profile. Further, we are thrilled to partner with Arcapita and broaden our universe of strategic relationships.”

Brian Hebb, managing director and head of US real estate at Arcapita, said: “Data centres are a cornerstone of the digital economy and a key focus area within Arcapita’s US real estate strategy.

"This investment provides exposure to a mission-critical asset leased to a leading AI and cloud computing firm, with substantial growth potential through expansion. Arcapita will continue to strengthen its presence in the US market through investments in essential real estate and infrastructure assets that combine stable cashflows with disciplined, value-enhancing growth.”

Artificial intelligence forms a long-term structural investment theme for Arcapita, building on its private equity exposure to the sector. The company's expansion into AI-enabled digital infrastructure offers investors high-quality, defensive and income-generating real estate assets with a compelling growth potential. This acquisition is expected to be the first of multiple investments in this segment planned by Arcapita over the near to medium term.