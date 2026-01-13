Haute living in Dubai inspired by the art of Jacob & Co, crafted by AMIS GPD Development

AMIS GPD Development, a part of AMIS Group, entered into an agreement with high watchmaking, high jewellery brand Jacob & Co to build a luxury villa community in Meydan, Dubai.

The signing ceremony, held at the AMIS Sales Centre in Sheikh Zayed Road, was attended by Jacob Arabo, founder, chairman and creative director of luxury brand Jacob & Co, Neeraj Mishra, founder and chief executive of AMIS GPD Development and Shah Azim Hameed, shareholder of AMIS GPD Development.

The collaboration between Jacob & Co and AMIS GPD Development will craft a high-end residential community in the exclusive Meydan area of Dubai. The community embodies the utmost level of luxury, exclusivity and modern living. Situated in one of Dubai's most prestigious districts, the project will integrate the finest materials, design and technology, setting a new standard for Dubai’s luxury villa market.

“Our collaboration with AMIS GPD Development represents a fusion of two brands that share a passion for excellence. We are creating a truly unique living experience. The community we’ll build together will be a beacon of sophistication and luxury in Dubai,” said Mr Arabo.

Mr Mishra said: “This co-operation marks a key milestone for AMIS as we continue to expand our footprint in Dubai’s luxury market. Our joint efforts with Jacob & Co ensure that this project will be unparalleled in design, craftsmanship and innovation.”

Mr Hameed, shareholder of AMIS GPD Development, said: “This collaboration is a clear reflection of our long-term conviction in Dubai’s luxury real estate sector. This project allows us to combine strong development fundamentals with global design excellence. Together, we are laying the foundation for a distinctive residential offering that is both enduring and future-focused.”