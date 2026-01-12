Mashreq NEO PLUS Saver Account customers can earn 6.25% annual interest

Mashreq has unveiled NEO PLUS Saver Account, which offers customers the opportunity to earn the highest savings returns in the UAE. Now, customers have the opportunity to earn 6.25 per cent annual interest.

Launched by one of the UAE’s most established banking institutions, the account is designed for customers seeking high returns without compromising on flexibility or digital convenience. NEO PLUS Saver Account is managed entirely through Mashreq Mobile App, allowing customers to retain full control of their finances from their smartphone. With this, Mashreq positioned NEO PLUS as a compelling option for customers looking to grow their savings while retaining liquidity and ease of access.

NEO PLUS Saver Account combines attractive returns with maximum convenience, as it is managed entirely through Mashreq Mobile App. It is the top-rated banking app in the UAE, reflecting strong user feedback for its ease of use and digital capabilities.

Customers can earn 6.25 per cent interest per annum when they transfer their salary to their NEO PLUS Saver Account. Even if they are unable to transfer the salary, they can still earn a highly competitive 5 per cent interest per annum by maintaining a minimum balance of Dh50,000 in the account.

Mashreq states that NEO PLUS is a part of its ongoing value proposition for customers, rather than a limited-period promotion. Mashreq is committed to always providing the best rates to NEO PLUS customers.

Best of all, this account is also available in a Shariah-compliant format.

New customers can also secure up to Dh5,000 as a joining bonus. The offer is open to UAE residents and citizens, including salaried individuals, self-employed professionals and entrepreneurs.

Mashreq NEO has been recognised as the Best Digital Banking App in the Middle East by Euromoney and MEA Finance, and it’s also the highest-rated mobile banking app in the UAE, with a combined rating of 4.8 stars across app stores. All these elements place NEO PLUS as part of a broader digital banking ecosystem rather than a standalone savings product.

“With NEO PLUS Saver Account, customers do not just earn competitive interest, they enjoy a complete digital banking experience through our award-winning mobile app, designed to simplify money management and support smarter financial growth, says Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking at Mashreq.

NEO PLUS also comes with other advantages, beyond its attractive interest rates offered through NEO PLUS Saver Account.

Beyond savings, customers who meet NEO PLUS eligibility criteria can access fee-free everyday banking, including free local and international money transfers, free ATM withdrawals worldwide, and free debit cards and chequebooks.

It also gives access to wealth solutions starting from investing just US$1 with 10 free trades per month on US stocks and ETFs, in addition to fee-free mutual fund investments through Mashreq Mobile App.

Customers exploring home financing may also benefit from a 100 per cent cashback on the valuation fee of Dh2,625 when they book a Mashreq Home Loan and transfer their salary to Mashreq NEO.

According to Mashreq, its digital banking ecosystem integrates credit cards, loans, insurance and mortgages within a single user-friendly mobile platform Mashreq Mobile App, reinforcing the bank’s focus on delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital banking experience.

It is the simplicity and seamlessness that set the NEO PLUS Saver Account apart as a smart, standalone savings product that can be opened in minutes, all the while putting and keeping customers in control.

Radu Topliceanu, Global Head of NEO at Mashreq, said that the account reflects the bank’s ambition to redefine digital savings in the UAE.

“NEO PLUS Saver Account brings together attractive returns, transparency, and a fully digital, customer-first approach, setting a new benchmark for digital savings propositions in the market.”

