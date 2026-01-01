Discover Sealine Season – Qatar’s signature winter desert experience

In southern Qatar, Sealine is a coastal desert area where the dunes meet the sea, creating one of the country’s most recognisable natural landscapes. Easily accessible from Doha and well-connected for visitors across the Gulf region, Sealine is known for its expansive sands, open terrain and increased visitor activity during the winter season.
Running throughout January, Visit Qatar’s Sealine Season returns as a month-long celebration of outdoor entertainment, motorsport spectacle, and culturally rooted performances, transforming the desert into a dynamic hub for families, music lovers, and adventure seekers with weekend experiences designed for residents and visitors from across the region.
High-energy desert entertainment meets live performances
One of the headline attractions of Sealine Season is the arrival of Monster Jam, one of the world’s leading live motorsport entertainment experiences. Taking place on January 9 and 10, 2026, the Monster Jam Show brings high excitement to the desert with giant, custom-built trucks standing more than 3 metres and powered by 1,500-horsepower engines. Audiences can expect precision-controlled racing, gravity-defying stunts, and a family-friendly atmosphere on specially designed dirt tracks.
Ahead of the main show, fans can also attend the Monster Jam Pit Party, offering a rare opportunity to get up close to the trucks and meet the drivers. Access to the Pit Party requires a Monster Jam event ticket and a Pit Party Pass. Tickets and Pit Party Passes are available online via Platinum List, with standard venue and ticketing fees applicable. More information and concert and Monster Jam tickets are available at https://visitqatar.com/sealine
Beyond motorsport, Sealine Season will also host Sealine Nights, a series of weekend concerts celebrating traditional and regional musical expressions in a striking desert setting. Concert evenings begin on January 16 with performances by Moudi and Sultan Khalifa, followed by a live concert by renowned artist Khalid Abdulrahman on January 23, and conclude with Samri Night on January 30. Each night is carefully curated to deliver an immersive cultural experience, enhanced by fireworks displays that illuminate the desert sky.
All Sealine Season events take place at Sealine Circuit Sports Club (Mawater). Doors open at 6.30pm, with shows beginning at 8pm to allow visitors to enjoy the desert atmosphere as the sun sets.
A winter invitation for GCC travellers
For travellers across the GCC, Sealine Season presents an ideal winter getaway — close enough for a weekend escape, yet distinctive enough to feel like a complete change of scenery. Qatar is just a short flight from major GCC cities, with citizens enjoying seamless, visa-free entry using national ID cards, as well as expedited arrival procedures at Hamad International Airport. Visitors travelling by road can also access the country easily via the Abu Samra land border.
Beyond Sealine, Qatar offers culture, entertainment and seasonal experiences. With Qatar Calendar presenting a year-round programme of festivals, exhibitions, sporting events, and family activities, there’s always something new and inspiring when exploring Qatar.
More information about what is happening across the country is available at https://visitqatar.com/intl-en/events-calendar.