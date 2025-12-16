Mediclinic launches app to usher in new era of digital healthcare in the UAE

Mediclinic Middle East has launched the new Mediclinic app, a fully redesigned digital platform built to serve as a true care companion for patients across the UAE.

More than a digital upgrade, the app represents a major leap forward in making healthcare accessible, connected and personalised, giving every patient immediate access to care from the comfort of their home and in the palm of their hand.

The app introduces a comprehensive and modern experience that brings together appointment booking, teleconsultations, medical records, personalised care plans and secure authentication in one seamless ecosystem.

It marks a significant advancement in Mediclinic’s digital transformation strategy, replacing older tools with a unified platform designed around simplicity, speed and patient empowerment.

From the moment a user opens the app, the journey feels dramatically different. Logging in through UAE Pass takes less than 30 seconds, making access effortless while maintaining the highest standards of security.

Patients can immediately navigate to what they need, whether that is booking a consultation, reviewing medical records or connecting with a doctor in real time.

A key enhancement is the expansion of virtual care. Beyond video and phone consultations, the app now supports on-demand teleconsultations, giving patients a prompt and convenient channel to seek medical advice without waiting for a scheduled time. This brings Mediclinic’s clinical expertise even closer, enabling truly on-the-go healthcare.

Families also benefit from a more connected experience through secure family linking, allowing parents and caregivers to manage appointments, access medical files and oversee health journeys for children, spouses or dependents, all within the same app and under strict digital safety standards.

To support continuity of care, the app now includes Personalised Care Plans, offering step-by-step guidance, digital patient education and structured follow-up tools. This transforms the app into an ongoing health partner rather than a transactional booking tool, enabling long-term engagement that helps patients take control of their wellbeing.

"The new Mediclinic app reflects our vision to be the region’s leading digital-first healthcare provider,” said Dr Sara Alom Ruiz, Chief Commercial Officer of Mediclinic Middle East.

“This launch is more than the introduction of a new platform, it represents a fundamental shift in how patients experience care. We are bringing together innovation, clinical excellence and intuitive access to create a smarter, more connected and more compassionate model of care.”

The new app is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

“The new Mediclinic app will evolve into our digital front door, shaping how patients access care in the future,” said Ahmad Awada, director of innovations and digital health. “It will grow into a one-stop super app, enabling new partnerships, smarter services and personalised user journeys across the entire Mediclinic ecosystem.”

As the UAE continues to strengthen its digital health landscape, Mediclinic’s investment in next-generation digital tools reflects its commitment to lead the industry toward a more intelligent, accessible and patient-centred future. The new app is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, offering a truly modern way to manage health and care across the UAE.

