BEYOND Developments reveals new vision for purposeful living on Dubai Islands with SIORA

BEYOND Developments, the bold and design-led real estate developer shaping next-generation waterfront destinations in the UAE, today unveiled SIORA, its first beachfront masterplan on Dubai Islands and the company’s second large-scale community within a year. The launch underscores BEYOND’s accelerated growth and strong alignment with Dubai’s future urban vision.

Spanning more than two million square feet, SIORA is conceived as a coastal sanctuary inspired by Japanese garden philosophies, including the pursuit of Ikigai, the Japanese concept of finding purpose and fulfilment in everyday life. In this context, it reflects a philosophy of creating spaces that bring clarity, balance, and a sense of meaning, where architecture nurtures wellbeing and restores harmony between people, nature, and place.

Adil Taqi, chief executive of BEYOND Developments, said: “Since its inception in 2024, BEYOND has had an exceptional journey with nine launches in 2025 that delivered opportunities for a wider audience to experience a richer and more meaningful life. T

"Today, I am thrilled to announce the launch of SIORA, the company’s second cluster masterplan and bold new expansion into beachfront destinations, spanning over 2 million sq ft with 2.7 million sq ft of GFA on the beautiful Dubai Islands.”

“This masterplan aims to define the next generation of urban coastal living, in line with Dubai’s inspirational 2040 Urban Master Plan that puts well-being, walkability, and nature at the heart of community life. It embodies our vision for future waterfront living environments where design excellence, natural beauty, and emotional connection come together to empower people to live balanced experiences and connect purposefully with nature and the community.

"This coastal sanctuary is inspired by Japanese garden philosophy of finding purpose and fulfilment in everyday life, and reflects closely our long-term goal to elevate human life through every space we create and in every segment we operate in,” said Mr Taqi.

Over the past year, BEYOND has delivered nine launches, welcomed residents and investors from more than 40 countries, and exceeded Dh10 billion in sales, a trajectory that reflects the company’s momentum and the market’s trust in its design-led approach.

“SIORA represents the next phase of BEYOND’s expansion across Dubai’s coastline, said Mr Taqi. "It reflects our commitment to creating thoughtfully designed communities that carry lasting value and deeper meaning for a global audience.

"SIORA will introduce a new benchmark for waterfront living on Dubai Islands, a complete coastal ecosystem of homes, hospitality, and lifestyle experiences.”

This coastal sanctuary is inspired by Japanese garden philosophy of finding purpose and fulfilment in everyday life. Supplied Image

SIORA is planned as a pedestrian coastal district where nature shapes the rhythm of daily life. More than 70 per cent of the masterplan is dedicated to open green spaces, creating more than 1.5 million sq ft of landscapes that enhance comfort and bring people closer to the coastline. Along 6km of continuous beachfront, the sea becomes an integral part of community living and outdoor wellbeing.

Shaded routes and landscaped terraces encourage effortless movement and social connection throughout the day. These pathways introduce cooler microclimates and frame calming outlooks toward the water and the horizon, enabling a lifestyle that feels active, grounded, and innately human.

As a defining layer of placemaking, curated cultural and artistic expressions will enrich SIORA’s public realm, introducing sculptural installations inspired by Japanese aesthetics. These creative interventions will enhance the community’s identity and transform every journey through the destination into a continuously inspiring cultural experience.

Sustainability is embedded into the core of the design through three guiding natural forces inspired by Japanese garden philosophy. Kaze shapes how the community captures coastal winds to enhance natural ventilation and outdoor comfort.

Mizu integrates water as a cooling and reflective element that moderates the microclimate while restoring stillness and balance. Kage governs the interplay of light and shadow, informing building orientation, shading, and materiality to reduce heat gain and create comfort naturally. Together, these principles define a coastal environment where design, nature, and sustainability operate as one.

SIORA marks the beginning of a multi-phase presence for BEYOND on Dubai Islands, reinforcing BEYOND’s role in shaping the future of Dubai’s coastline and elevating the standard for purposeful, design-led waterfront living.

