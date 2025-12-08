NBF accelerates SME success through digital ecosystems and strategic partnerships

With digital transformation embedded in the UAE’s national agenda through the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision and the National Digital Government Strategy, the UAE continues its dynamic economic evolution.

With forecasts indicating that the number of SMEs in the UAE will reach 1 million by 2030, their role in driving economic diversification has never been more significant.

Recognising this pivotal contribution, National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) has placed digitalisation at the core of its SME strategy, launching a series of transformative initiatives designed to help businesses operate more efficiently and scale confidently in a rapidly changing landscape.

NBF’s commitment to SMEs is anchored in a vision where technology and innovation drive operational excellence, financial inclusion, and sustainable growth. By integrating advanced digital platforms and forging strategic partnerships, NBF is redefining how SMEs access banking services, manage payments, and leverage financing to unlock new opportunities.

NBF is reshaping the SME banking landscape through a series of digital advances that make business operations simpler, faster, and more secure. At the heart of this transformation is NBF EDGE - a fully digital business account opening platform that allows entrepreneurs to set up company accounts online, removing the need for paperwork or branch visits.

This means businesses can be onboarded from anywhere, accelerating their entry into the UAE’s dynamic market and moving swiftly from concept to operation.

NBF Qollect allows merchants to collect payments instantly using dynamic QR codes Photo: NBF

This year, NBF further strengthened its digital capabilities by integrating the NBF Direct app with UAE Pass. This integration introduced secure, instant authentication and an enhanced user interface for retail banking customers. The upgrade delivers greater convenience, improved security, and a seamless digital experience that supports customers’ everyday banking needs.

In the realm of payments, NBF Qollect - developed with Pine Labs and Al Etihad Payments (Aani) - empowers merchants to collect payments instantly using dynamic QR codes. This innovation streamlines transactions, shortens settlement times, and gives SMEs more agility in managing cash flow.

By embracing digital payments, NBF helps clients keep pace with evolving consumer preferences and regulatory requirements.

Recognising that every business is unique, NBF’s Emerging Business Unit offers tailored support for SMEs and start-ups. Through digital onboarding via EDGE and personalised relationship management, this dedicated team provides expert guidance and bespoke solutions. Whether a business is just starting out or scaling up, NBF ensures access to the resources and advice needed to thrive.

Together, these digital innovations reflect NBF’s commitment to empowering SMEs - making banking more accessible, efficient, and responsive to the needs of today’s entrepreneurs.

NBF’s leadership in digital transformation was further reinforced through a series of strategic partnerships and collaborations unveiled at this year’s Gitex Global. These initiatives collectively support the bank’s vision of accelerating digital trade, enhancing AI-driven transformation, strengthening supply chain resilience, advancing cybersecurity capabilities, and enabling seamless access to specialised technology and infrastructure financing.

Together, these collaborations highlight NBF’s commitment to building a robust digital ecosystem - empowering businesses and SMEs across the UAE to adopt cutting-edge technologies, optimise operations, and unlock new avenues for growth through innovative financing models.

NBF’s inclusive approach ensures that SMEs can choose between conventional and Islamic banking solutions, reflecting the diverse needs of the UAE’s business community.

Shari’a-compliant products are available alongside traditional offerings, reinforcing NBF’s dedication to financial inclusion and ethical banking practices.

As digitalisation reshapes the business landscape, NBF stands at the forefront of change, championing the growth and resilience of SMEs across the UAE.

Through far-sighted leadership, strategic investment in technology, and a deep understanding of client needs, NBF is not only enabling businesses to operate more efficiently but also inspiring them to scale with confidence.

With every new platform, partnership, and product, NBF reaffirms its role as a trusted financial partner - one that is committed to translating ambition into action and vision into measurable impact.

As SMEs power the next chapter of the UAE’s economic transformation, NBF’s digital initiatives will continue to drive progress, foster innovation, and unlock new possibilities for entrepreneurs nationwide.

