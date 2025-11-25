Men’s health in the UAE: Why awareness and early detection matters

For many men across the region, health checks are ignored or delayed until symptoms become impossible to ignore. Men’s health extends to include prostate and testicular cancers, urinary problems, and sexual health concerns that may affect confidence, relationships, and quality of life, yet most are easily treated with timely diagnosis.

This November, in recognition of Men’s Health Awareness Month, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a regional leader in the segment, is urging men to take a proactive role in their health. Seeking help early remains the most effective way to ensure recovery and positive long-term outcomes.

Why early screening matters

Dr Waleed A. Hassen, division chair of urology at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, says: “Men in the UAE are less likely to seek medical care or undergo preventive screenings. We need to destigmatise men’s health and encourage men to prioritise their well-being”.

According to the UAE National Cancer Registry, prostate cancer is one of the most frequently diagnosed cancers in men in the UAE, reflecting global trends and reinforcing early detection.

Fortunately, prostate cancer detection now offers greater accuracy and less discomfort. It starts with a simple blood test and, if required, the MRI fusion–guided biopsy technique, offered at a limited number of centres, including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. This technique combines MRI and real-time ultrasound images to create a detailed map of the tissue, helping doctors target the exact area for biopsy and improve early-stage diagnosis.

Dr Robert Abouassaly, institute chief of the Integrated Surgical Institute and a urologic oncology specialist at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “When detected early, prostate cancer is typically slow-growing and treatable. Today’s advanced diagnostics and targeted therapies can identify and manage the disease precisely, helping men avoid unnecessary surgery or radiation.”

He adds that men with prostate cancer family history or elevated prostate-specific antigen levels should do self-checks and begin screening discussions by age 45 to 50.

Though relatively rare, another form of cancer that affects younger men aged 20 to 40 is testicular cancer, which, when detected early, has a survival rate exceeding 95 per cent.

Advances in prostate, urologic and sexual health treatments

As awareness improves, more men explore treatments that deliver results without compromising their quality of life.

Among these is high-intensity focused ultrasound, a precision-guided therapy delivered through the Focal One platform, which uses ultrasound waves to destroy cancer cells while sparing surrounding tissue, ideal for low-volume cancer, avoiding the need for invasive surgery and radiation.

This year, the hospital gained international attention for the world’s first transcontinental robotic-assisted focal therapy, co-ordinated remotely between specialists from Cleveland Clinic in the US and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

Another treatment delivering great outcomes is Robotic-Assisted Radical Prostatectomy, combined with advanced radiation, which is considered the gold standard for localised prostate cancer.

Beyond cancer treatment, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is advancing treatment for voiding dysfunctions, including bladder outlet obstruction, neurogenic bladder, or benign prostatic hyperplasia, that impact comfort and cause serious complications if untreated.

For benign prostatic hyperplasia patients, the hospital is the first in the UAE to offer Aquablation therapy, a robotic waterjet ablation procedure that removes excess prostate tissue while preserving urinary and sexual function. Other treatments also include minimally invasive procedures such as Rezum (steam-based prostate therapy), TURP (Transurethral Resection of the Prostate).

Sexual health conditions such as erectile dysfunction and Peyronie’s disease affect men’s overall well-being. At Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Andrology Clinic, physicians always consider the least invasive options to treatment first, such as medications or penile shock-wave therapy. When medications are ineffective, penile prosthesis implantation offers a durable, confidence-boosting solution that restores function within four to six weeks.

In a landmark achievement, the clinic recently performed the first-of-its-kind penile prosthesis implantation in the UAE, marking a major milestone for men’s reconstructive health in the region.

A holistic health mindset

“Smoking cessation, managing weight, lowering cholesterol, monitoring blood pressure, and diabetes - all are preventative measures to prolong life. The goal isn’t just to live longer; it is to live better,” Dr Hassen says.

Cultural stigma makes men’s health a sensitive topic in the UAE, often discouraging open discussions that delay preventive care. However, efforts to increase awareness and normalise conversations around men’s well-being are beginning to take hold, improving early detection and overall outcomes.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is supporting this shift by providing clear guidance on recommended health checks for men. Physicians recommend PSA (prostate-specific antigen) and DRE (digital rectal exam) annually from age 45 to 50, or earlier in higher-risk cases. Younger men are encouraged to remain aware, conduct self-examinations, and have regular general health checks.

Through ongoing awareness campaigns, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi promotes the ‘MENtion It’ initiative, encouraging and empowering men to speak openly about their health and take control of their well-being, supporting a culture where early detection and proactive health management become the norm.

